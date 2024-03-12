BRITISH ROYALS ARE BLACK NOBILITY
And the modern incumbents are just as ruthless as any ancestor!
I was stunned to read fromthis muddled and misleading post:
There is so much wrong there that I hardly knew where to start!
So I began with the most glaring faux pas in the piece:
"Abolishing monarchies would be one of the goals of the New World Order."
My answer has to be:
No, it would not. Of this I am 100% certain.
The British aristocracy is at the helm of the NWO! King Charles gave the speech in January 2021 which announced the Great Reset at WEF's Davos. Klaus Schwab was knighted by the Queen!
I quotewho commented on Celia’s post as follows:
“Charles was one of the originators of the Green movement and is one of the Kingpins of The Green New Deal and The Great Reset. Sept 2020: he was calling for a "Marshall-like Plan" for the planet. Klaus Schwab and Charles are aligned on The Great Reset. He has known Schwab for decades. Charles has often given speeches at the UN.
Queen Liz's first cousin, Michael, the Duke of Kent, is the Masonic Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England. The House of Windsor are Order of Malta aka Knights Hospitaller and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Red Dragon) is ear-marked for an increasingly more active 'world role' and will almost certainly be king.”
For a clear explanation please see this old post of mine:
And then, if you can face it, look at the other posts listed in this compendium:
You will learn that the British Royal Family are the Saxe Coburg & Gotha, descended from the Guelph family, who are at the top of the old dynasty from the Venetian Black Nobility who, by sleight of hand and marriage have relocated to occupy the old Roman independent City of London and dominate the British Isles, financially, politically and via the monarchy. The City also uses the dragon as its emblem. There are statues of dragons guarding every entrance to the One Square Mile City of London.
The New World Order is a plan for global totalitarian rule!
It is devised to ensure that the existing European ruling class continues to rule while the rest of humanity is enslaved without possibility of escape as explained here:
The United Nations has teamed with the World Economic Forum since June 2019 to implement the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, an interpretation of which is here:
Here, in the UK, we heard rumours that, over the recent Christmas period, there was a physical fight in which Princess Kate was seriously injured.
There has been no sight of her since that rumour went around. We think she is very possibly dead and everything we are seeing in the press is a cover up. If she subsequently 'dies' due to 'medical complications' we will know that her body has been on ice, waiting for the right moment in which to conduct a funeral. It has been remarkably confirmatory when we note that her children have not visited her in hospital and Prince William has only visited ONCE in several months.
You must understand that the Royals do commit murder.
Vis a vis the terrible assault on the entire Russian royal family and the many beheadings of enemies in centuries past.
There is also a Nostradamus quatrain which claims that King Charles will not reign for long:
The deck will be clear for William to take the throne and there are rumours that he is a very unsavoury, violent tempered character indeed. Maybe Harry and Megan did the right thing, escaping when they did!
BRITISH ROYALS ARE BLACK NOBILITY
THE MYSTERY OF MISSING KATE MIDDLETON a video by REALLYGRACEFUL covering some of the rumours and speculations.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5XGe71TWO8p/
Also:
"Endgame is a book that encompasses so much more than the current media conversation would have you believe. You can find it wherever you buy your books, and I recommend it for an objective look at how Buckingham Palace and the British press have entered the “Carolean era.” You’ll also find incisive portrayals of all the key players in the Firm—Charles, William, Kate, Camilla, etc.—and how they engage in the games played within the modern monarchy."
https://mattaoffact.substack.com/p/i-chatted-with-omid-scobie-about
Skywatcher60 commented as follows:
"Would they really allow the future Queen of England to be injected with this untested DNA wrecking poison?"
They staged a car accident for Prince William's mother and her lover to be killed, so I wouldn't put it past them to give her the "snake bites" or to poison her food. If Kate dies, they can blame it on Coooovid, like all others have been bribed or threatened to do. It appears that princess wives in the House of Windsor are an endangered species. They're carefully selected breeding stock, meant to produce heirs, and then to be disposed of. So far, the tendency has been to trade in beauty queens for camelesque figures. What grotesque looking figure will Prince William drag out of the closet to replace his beautiful wife with? Princess Kate's disappearance may have a very huge part to play in what I'm about to share with you! I don't think his new duties will allow him time to be involved in a relationship, and here's why...
If King Charles abdicates the throne, or does the world a favor and dies, it would make perfectly good sense that Prince William might be the biblical Antichrist. His royal crest contains the dragon of Rev. 12, and 2024 is the Chinese year of the dragon... In Bible prophecy, the dragon clearly represents Satan:
“And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years...” Rev. 20: 2
The elite are Satanists. There are many more connectors, but this is not the place to "write a book" about them. To meet all the necessary biblical "qualifications" to be the Antichrist, Kate would have to be out of the picture:
“Neither shall he (Antichrist) regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god: for he shall magnify himself above all.” Daniel 11: 37
Prince William, in light of the global takeover, has the most potential to be this person, indwelt by the spirit of Judas Iscariot. (See: Psalm 41: 9; John 17: 12 and 2 Thessalonians 2: 3) Judas Iscariot is the ONLY person in the whole Bible that is given the titles, "son of perdition" or "man of perdition". This person comes back to earth to fulfill his mission; to do so, he will need to possess the Antichrist. The plot thickens!
For the past several years, the truly born again Christians, (not mere church goers) who are indwelt by the Holy Spirit, have had and still possess a deep sense within, that the Rapture is going to happen very soon. We are getting very excited, and this sense does not pass away. We are anxious to leave this world, and to receive all that God has promised us in His Word (Holy Bible).
Discerning Christians and non-Christians alike, both know that our world CANNOT continue beyond 2-5 years, as the WEF destroys all life forms with the 2G-10G frequencies, chemtrails, "vaxscenes" (intentionally misspelled), poisons and carcinogens in EVERY food and beverage that we consume. Toxins intentionally put into skin and body care products, etc. Kill orders in hospitals, and assisted suicides are on the rise, effectively depopulating the world, making it more manageable by a single global leader, the AC I mentioned earlier. Aborted babies being used for pet food, "natural flavoring", AND as burger meat in fast food chain restaurants, thereby inflicting Alzheimer's and dementia upon the unsuspecting. This is the human form of Mad Cow Disease.! Do NOT believe me! Do a search, asking, "What products are human fetuses used in".
Dissolving the dead - alkaline hydrolysis a new alternative to burial... Dig deep enough, and you'll find that this deadly sludge is being used on food crops! Search to see if it's being used on fields near you! The list of ways to kill humanity "made in the image and likeness of God", (Gen. 1: 26) is endless! So, you see, for them to kill Princess Kate is not beyond them.
Another major clue that the Rapture is going to happen in the very near future, is the killing of cash! Princess Kate is "small potatoes" compared to this! They're replacing cash with digital "currency" / a communist social credit scoring system--complete control of EVERYBODY! This can effectively be carried out in "Smart cities" for dummies, known as "15 minute cities"! This will ultimately lead into the mark of the beast system of Rev. 13: 15-18:
And he (Antichrist) had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast (A.I.--Artificial Intelligence) should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. 16. And he (A.I.) causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17. And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. (666)
NOTICE: taking ANY ONE of those three components will get you eternally damned: Rev. 14: 9-11; 16: 2; 19: 20, 21; 20: 1-15. Without Christ in one's personal life, they're already eternally damned. See: John 3: 16, 17.
While all this is being implemented NOW, the world is being goaded into hating and exterminating ALL Jews and the Christian Church (not the Roman Catholic cult). Satanism is on the rise. Anyone who has any consciousness of God: unconditional love, truth and life (John 14: 6; I John 4: 8, 16) must be eradicated. If you're not familiar with the Scriptures I'm citing, look them up in the King James Translation of the Holy Bible. ALL other versions are corrupted per-versions of God's Word.
The world is also being groomed to receive the contrived explanation as to how and why millions of people suddenly disappeared into thin air, in the prophesied imminent Rapture of the Church (John 14: 3; I Corinthians15: 51, 52; I Thessalonians 4: 16, 17; 5: 9; Titus 2: 13, 14). Those left behind will be told these people were abducted by a massive UFO. It would have to be big enough to cover the whole world because people from all over the world will ALL go at the same time! That statement alone, will disqualify their explanation.
The Rapture will provide the ultimate global chaos that the WEF has wanted for so long, and they will attempt to take advantage of it in this manner. The Rapture will be immediately followed by the seven years of Great Tribulation ("the Time of Jacob's Trouble"). This is when there will be a Middle East peace deal, and God Almighty will pour out His unequaled and unprecedented anger and judgment upon those who did not receive Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and Lord.
So, you see, as the reptilians kill and "eat their own", the plot really thickens! Dangerous, interesting, and exciting times for those who are aware and prepared for what can happen at any moment! Princess Kate's disposal may be the last domino to fall that makes all this happen...
"A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished." Proverbs 27: 12.