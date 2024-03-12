I was stunned to read from

this muddled and misleading post:

There is so much wrong there that I hardly knew where to start!

So I began with the most glaring faux pas in the piece:

"Abolishing monarchies would be one of the goals of the New World Order."

My answer has to be:

No, it would not. Of this I am 100% certain.

The British aristocracy is at the helm of the NWO! King Charles gave the speech in January 2021 which announced the Great Reset at WEF's Davos. Klaus Schwab was knighted by the Queen!

I quote

who commented on Celia’s post as follows:

“Charles was one of the originators of the Green movement and is one of the Kingpins of The Green New Deal and The Great Reset. Sept 2020: he was calling for a "Marshall-like Plan" for the planet. Klaus Schwab and Charles are aligned on The Great Reset. He has known Schwab for decades. Charles has often given speeches at the UN. Queen Liz's first cousin, Michael, the Duke of Kent, is the Masonic Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England. The House of Windsor are Order of Malta aka Knights Hospitaller and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Prince William, Prince of Wales (Red Dragon) is ear-marked for an increasingly more active 'world role' and will almost certainly be king.”

For a clear explanation please see this old post of mine:

And then, if you can face it, look at the other posts listed in this compendium:

You will learn that the British Royal Family are the Saxe Coburg & Gotha, descended from the Guelph family, who are at the top of the old dynasty from the Venetian Black Nobility who, by sleight of hand and marriage have relocated to occupy the old Roman independent City of London and dominate the British Isles, financially, politically and via the monarchy. The City also uses the dragon as its emblem. There are statues of dragons guarding every entrance to the One Square Mile City of London.

The New World Order is a plan for global totalitarian rule!

It is devised to ensure that the existing European ruling class continues to rule while the rest of humanity is enslaved without possibility of escape as explained here:

The United Nations has teamed with the World Economic Forum since June 2019 to implement the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, an interpretation of which is here:

Here, in the UK, we heard rumours that, over the recent Christmas period, there was a physical fight in which Princess Kate was seriously injured.

There has been no sight of her since that rumour went around. We think she is very possibly dead and everything we are seeing in the press is a cover up. If she subsequently 'dies' due to 'medical complications' we will know that her body has been on ice, waiting for the right moment in which to conduct a funeral. It has been remarkably confirmatory when we note that her children have not visited her in hospital and Prince William has only visited ONCE in several months.

You must understand that the Royals do commit murder.

Vis a vis the terrible assault on the entire Russian royal family and the many beheadings of enemies in centuries past.

There is also a Nostradamus quatrain which claims that King Charles will not reign for long:

The deck will be clear for William to take the throne and there are rumours that he is a very unsavoury, violent tempered character indeed. Maybe Harry and Megan did the right thing, escaping when they did!

I am sorry to burst anyone’s bubble.... really I am.... but what happened to Princess Diana really should have woken the world up to what our Royal family is really about.