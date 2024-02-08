In December of 2020, after a full year of research and appeals to the British government, we were ignored and our MHRA chose to authorise the Pfizer vaccine.

We had found that there has never been a single virus isolated and purified. NEVER. Pasteur confessed on his death bed that he had to poison people to create a reaction.

You have to understand how a cell disposes of waste matter. Look up exosomes. That is what is being mistaken for a virus.

The word VIRUS is Latin and actually means POISON. We have been deceived for long enough. It ended with SARSCov2 which is a computer generated genetic sequence AND I PERSONALLY PROVED IT.

I immediately emailed the UK MHRA with my questions and they were good enough to answer honestly. You can see that email exchange here:

Since then I have been de-platformed from Facebook, Twitter (X) and Discord for sharing this information. That is the reason why I opened a Substack account in January 2021.

It has felt like being ex-communicated.

I have been treated like an outcast and have found it impossible to reach the 24,000+ followers I had built up over the preceding eight years.

Now I find we are threatened with another fake virus.

All the usual suspects are doing their best to terrorise us with their WHO/WEF/UN partnership in crime.

They say they will roll out fresh vaccines for this supposedly ‘deadly virus’ which is ten times worse than SARSCov2. They say we will be risking this new, unspecified disease X if we don’t dutifully line up for another series of vaccinations which will be primed with another cocktail based upon another computer generated genetic sequence never seen in vivo before.

I am asking you to consider your response to this blackmailing threat.

I am going to explain what is really happening so that you and your loved ones can prepare.

First, I want you to closely examine this chart showing the history of man-made radio and electromagnetic frequencies:

As you can see it terminates in 2020.

Since then we have become aware that many millions of people have been either adversely affected or killed outright. Most of you attribute the deaths to the toxic vaccines which contained mysterious ingredients. Most of you have seen reports from independent researchers and scientists who have looked at sample vials and been shocked at their content. Some researchers could not find any trace of mRNA or any genetic material.

ARE YOU ABLE TO TRUST IN A FUTURE VACCINE?

I am not.

Furthermore, I would like you to consider whether the deaths, particularly those in public venues or during sports broadcasts, are actually caused by vaccines or whether they might be caused by a sudden massive overload of electro-magnetic radiation from the extreme number of (not-so) SMART mobile devices being used in those environments.

OR COULD IT BE BOTH?

There is some reasonable speculation that 5G triggers a reaction within our bodies due to graphene oxide which is becoming more prevalent in blood samples and in our environment, water and food due to unregulated cloud seeding and weather manipulation projects worldwide.

Have you noticed that wildlife is rapidly disappearing?

The silence of the innocents is horrifying, don’t you think?

has been alerting us ceaselessly to the impact of man-made electro-magnetic frequencies since he wrote his book:

His most recent cry from the heart is particularly shocking:

Not one bee, bird or insect has been vaccinated and yet they are dying at a rate barely conscionable. What could be doing this?

I suggest to you that since the turn of the 21st century our use of electro-magnetics has become a deadly weapon against all living things.

I am begging you to recognise that our need for communications can be easily met without driving other living beings from their habitats and murdering them wholesale!

We don’t need our skies jammed with satellites and our pockets buzzing with radiation, there are safer ways to communicate which do no harm.

LET’S DEMAND THEM!

If you need studies, articles, memes, images, videos and proof, I have all that stored in two comprehensive and colossal archives which can be accessed here:

You will find that I constantly add more in the comments there, so return to view the latest information regularly.

I intend to continue working to inform you and ask that you help me by sharing this article on any social media platform you can access. We cannot let this go on. We cannot let the liars terrorise us for another four years and more. Our lives depend on it.

THERE IS NO DISEASE X YET!

THERE IS ONLY INCREASING

ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION

AND THE THREAT OF MORE VACCINES

AND THAT IS DELIBERATE!

WE CAN STOP THE INTERNET OF THINGS AND BODIES. WE CAN SAVE LIVES!