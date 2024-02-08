In December of 2020, after a full year of research and appeals to the British government, we were ignored and our MHRA chose to authorise the Pfizer vaccine.
We had found that there has never been a single virus isolated and purified. NEVER. Pasteur confessed on his death bed that he had to poison people to create a reaction.
You have to understand how a cell disposes of waste matter. Look up exosomes. That is what is being mistaken for a virus.
The word VIRUS is Latin and actually means POISON. We have been deceived for long enough. It ended with SARSCov2 which is a computer generated genetic sequence AND I PERSONALLY PROVED IT.
I immediately emailed the UK MHRA with my questions and they were good enough to answer honestly. You can see that email exchange here:
Since then I have been de-platformed from Facebook, Twitter (X) and Discord for sharing this information. That is the reason why I opened a Substack account in January 2021.
It has felt like being ex-communicated.
I have been treated like an outcast and have found it impossible to reach the 24,000+ followers I had built up over the preceding eight years.
Now I find we are threatened with another fake virus.
All the usual suspects are doing their best to terrorise us with their WHO/WEF/UN partnership in crime.
They say they will roll out fresh vaccines for this supposedly ‘deadly virus’ which is ten times worse than SARSCov2. They say we will be risking this new, unspecified disease X if we don’t dutifully line up for another series of vaccinations which will be primed with another cocktail based upon another computer generated genetic sequence never seen in vivo before.
I am asking you to consider your response to this blackmailing threat.
I am going to explain what is really happening so that you and your loved ones can prepare.
First, I want you to closely examine this chart showing the history of man-made radio and electromagnetic frequencies:
As you can see it terminates in 2020.
Since then we have become aware that many millions of people have been either adversely affected or killed outright. Most of you attribute the deaths to the toxic vaccines which contained mysterious ingredients. Most of you have seen reports from independent researchers and scientists who have looked at sample vials and been shocked at their content. Some researchers could not find any trace of mRNA or any genetic material.
ARE YOU ABLE TO TRUST IN A FUTURE VACCINE?
I am not.
Furthermore, I would like you to consider whether the deaths, particularly those in public venues or during sports broadcasts, are actually caused by vaccines or whether they might be caused by a sudden massive overload of electro-magnetic radiation from the extreme number of (not-so) SMART mobile devices being used in those environments.
OR COULD IT BE BOTH?
There is some reasonable speculation that 5G triggers a reaction within our bodies due to graphene oxide which is becoming more prevalent in blood samples and in our environment, water and food due to unregulated cloud seeding and weather manipulation projects worldwide.
Have you noticed that wildlife is rapidly disappearing?
The silence of the innocents is horrifying, don’t you think?has been alerting us ceaselessly to the impact of man-made electro-magnetic frequencies since he wrote his book:
His most recent cry from the heart is particularly shocking:
Not one bee, bird or insect has been vaccinated and yet they are dying at a rate barely conscionable. What could be doing this?
I suggest to you that since the turn of the 21st century our use of electro-magnetics has become a deadly weapon against all living things.
I am begging you to recognise that our need for communications can be easily met without driving other living beings from their habitats and murdering them wholesale!
We don’t need our skies jammed with satellites and our pockets buzzing with radiation, there are safer ways to communicate which do no harm.
LET’S DEMAND THEM!
If you need studies, articles, memes, images, videos and proof, I have all that stored in two comprehensive and colossal archives which can be accessed here:
WHO MADE DISEASE X?
Hi Frances,
Thanks for all of this information.
Back during Glastonbury 2019 I got a message from a commenter from the Golem XIV blog and The Slog called Dereck Reynolds He had run into some rather aggressive trolling of his comments regarding the trialling of 5G towers at that years festival.
I blogged about it at the time.
https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/2019/07/03/5-g-at-glastonbury-festival-some-comedy-gold-for-conquestofdough/
AT this part of the thread on the Festival Blog I linked to your old Steemit after this comment
Posted 1 hour ago
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/body/wifi-internet-family-dangerous-health/
Telegraph from 2015.
Public Health is a serious question and EMF radiation and health issues is nothing new. Why would 5G be less harmful? if it is great , but experts in the field say the short wavelengths involved are more damaging.
That Glastonbury Festival would associate with Extinction rebellion #WrongKindofGreen and corporatism of the whole event suggests that the degree of propaganda infecting what used to be popular culture is deeply troubling.
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/the-group-of-ten/
francesleader (54) · 7 months ago
Extinction Rebellion Globalists linked to 5G Rollout
Gail Marie Bradbrook : COMPASSIONATE REVOLUTION
Links to BROADBAND STAKEHOLDERS GROUP
The Broadband Stakeholder Group has published a report on ‘Lowering barriers to 5G deployment‘. It outlines the challenges and solutions to deploying new mobile infrastructure necessary to meet the UK Government’s ambition to be a 5G leader.
The report – ‘Lowering barriers to 5G deployment’ – is the outcome of a study by Analysys Mason researching barriers to 5G deployment from both industry and local authority perspectives in the UK, identifying key challenges faced during the deployment process. The report aims to assist the UK Government in delivering its ambition to be a 5G leader by identifying and proposing solutions to current and potential barriers to network deployment.
Legal barriers, deployment issues and challenges with stakeholder engagement all have the potential to delay the rollout of 5G. Taken together and against a general background of uncertainty regarding the business case for denser 5G networks, these could also ultimately limit the deployment of 5G infrastructure.
OTHER LINKS INCLUDE : Dept OF Culture, SKY, Talk Talk VODAPHONE , WIRELSS INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP
https://steemit.com/news/@francesleader/from-occupy-to-extinction-rebellion-exposing-the-common-purpose
https://grubstreetinexile.substack.com/p/all-quadrants-all-levels-the-5g-internet
How ICNIRP, AGNIR, PHE and a 30 year old political decision created and then covered up a global public health scandal
the following statement on the credibility of ICNIRP.
The rapporteur underlines in this context that it is most curious, to say the least, that the applicable official threshold values for limiting the health impact of extremely low frequency electromagnetic fields and high frequency waves were drawn up and proposed to international political institutions (WHO, European Commission, governments) by the ICNIRP, an NGO whose origin and structure are none too clear and which is furthermore suspected of having rather close links with the industries whose expansion is shaped by recommendations for maximum threshold values for the different frequencies of electromagnetic fields.
http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/XRef/Xref-XML2HTML-en.asp?fileid=13137
An organisation whose origin and structure is none too clear and which is suspected of having rather too close links with the interests of the industries it notionally ‘regulates’. Indeed, how do such bodies mysteriously come about in the first place?
In the same way that Monsanto were well known to have troll farms I think that the Radio Telecoms industry has a similar organised effort .
I think you are spot on with this Frances.
All the best
Rog
