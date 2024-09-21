Jordan Maxwell educates in only 18 minutes:

In a world where the façade of choice dominates the political landscape, we are led to believe that we hold the power to select our leaders. Renowned comedian Dick Gregory once highlighted this deception, explaining that while citizens can vote, the actual selection of candidates is orchestrated by unseen powers. This illusion suggests a democratic freedom that is, in reality, limited to choosing among pre-approved options. Thus, when people cast their votes, they merely shift the administration rather than alter the underlying corporate structure that governs society.

The shift from a republic to a corporate entity began (in the United States of America) post-Civil War, when the United States, rife with division and distrust, was restructured into a corporation.

In this new paradigm, citizens became employees of a larger system, blurring the lines between individual rights and corporate interests. The essence of citizenship was transformed; no longer were Americans sovereign individuals but rather corporate assets—units of labour in a vast economic machine. This transformation has significant implications for personal autonomy and civic engagement, as it places the power in the hands of corporate stakeholders.

This corporate identity permeates every aspect of life, extending even to personal relationships. The requirement of licenses for marriage or business underscores a commercial framework where personal choices are governed by legal and economic stipulations.

The language of commerce infiltrates daily interactions, reducing profound human connections to mere transactions. As society operates within this framework, the notion of freedom becomes akin to choosing flavours at an ice cream shop, masking a deeper reality where true autonomy is systematically undermined.

Ultimately, the understanding of citizenship as corporate membership challenges individuals to recognize their status within this system. With the realization that their bodies and lives are commodified on the stock market, people are compelled to question the authenticity of their freedom and the choices they believe they have.

As awareness of this corporate structure grows, so does the potential for resistance against the forces that seek to limit true autonomy, igniting discussions about reclaiming agency in a world dominated by commercial interests.

