Clif High is a decade behind Jim Lee! We have known that the chemtrailers use coal ash since an Indian researcher identified the composition a decade ago. The off-shore style of distribution has also been used in the UK for many years! I see the lines at dawn over the coast whenever the sky is clear in the early dawn.

Clif High infuriates me with his absolute avoidance of electro-magnetic radiation from telecoms! Any fool can work out that the massive upsurge in Cancers, turbo varieties especially, are the direct result of the roll out of 5G. The massive increase in unnatural EMFs is causing all living beings tremendous health problems and this can be traced both geographically and chronologically worldwide.

See: Study Shows Direct Correlation Between 5G Networks and “Coronavirus” Outbreaks [April 2020] » https://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846

We only need to look at the declassified US Navy's translations of Russian documents to see that, since the 1970s, it has been known that certain wavelengths caused blooms of parasites within the bodies of lab rats. They literally puffed up with oedema, obesity and cancerous growths.

In the news Cancer is now suspected as being colonies of parasites !

Surely it is obvious that this is what we are seeing among people nowadays?

Now I ask myself.... WHY would an intelligent man like Clif High always avoid mentioning the horrors of electro-magnetic radiation? I can only assume that he is as keen to see the advent of the Internet of Things as any Black Nobility Club of Rome obedience freak.

Then when you consider his life's work is dependent on people continuing to use the internet it becomes obvious that he won't say anything which might reduce his legacy to a hill of beans.

Wikipedia says this about him:

"Web Bot is an internet bot computer program whose developers claim is able to predict future events by tracking keywords entered on the internet. It was developed in 1997, originally to predict stock market trends. The creator of the Web Bot Project, Clif High, along with his associate George Ure, keep the technology and algorithms largely secret and sell the predictions via the website."

If he had one iota of integrity he would being telling the internet to get hard-wired and to ditch Wifi...... THAT is why I have serious 'reservations' about Clif High, his Web Bot Project and his selective self-preserving reports!

Rant over…. going swimming…. catchyas all laterz!