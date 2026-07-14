Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Innomen's avatar
Innomen
6d

A mass cull is planned, the only variables are speed and method. I assert this was triggered by humanoid robot labor becoming imminent. It was a shift away from a factory farming model. https://innomen.substack.com/p/the-automation-pivot

Your article here gives clues to method, speed, and target selection order. /sigh Good, if depressing, stuff.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6d

If the first half, the Leviathin, fails to win, then you don't need a SysAdmin --- All Better, Now! ;-D

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