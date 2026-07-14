What is the Leviathan as described by Thomas P Barnett?

In international security strategist Thomas P.M. Barnett’s geopolitical framework, the Leviathan refers to the high-performance U.S. military force designed for high-lethality, major combat operations against peer competitors. Named after Thomas Hobbes’ concept of a sovereign power, this force is optimised for the “first half” of any war, rapidly defeating traditional militaries, but is structurally ill-suited for the “second half” of peace, such as stabilisation and counterinsurgency.

Barnett argues that the U.S. military requires a bifurcation into two distinct forces:

The Leviathan Force:

An unbeatable, information-age warfighting capacity that rules the “first half” of conflict by delivering decisive military overmatch.

The System Administrator (SysAdmin) Force:

A complementary, largely civilian, contractor and interagency force responsible for the “second half” of peace, including nation-building, crisis response, and post-conflict reconstruction.

This dual-force model posits that while the Leviathan can win wars, it must be paired with the SysAdmin force to effectively extend globalisation and secure long-term stability, as the Leviathan’s warrior culture is counterproductive to the patient, connectivity-focused work of peacekeeping.

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When I first began to warn about the philosophy of this author, I was sickened to my stomach. Even the grating quality of his voice was enough to make me scowl and growl at my laptop screen.

I was revolted. I won’t sugar coat it.

I expressed my deep concern by writing a post, including links to MANY of his lectures, on Steemit nine years ago. WAR AND NO PEACE IN THE 21ST CENTURY

When I was unceremoniously ejected from social media in December of 2021, for various revelations related to Black Nobility nastiness and Covid 19 revelations, my concerns about Thomas P Barnett and his Pentagon Brief series cropped up referenced several times in my early work here on Substack.

In October of 2024 I summarised and highlighted my continuing concerns:

I created memes and notes, trying to convey the alarming global impact:

You can imagine my mounting horror, over the recent decade, as I watched Thomas P Barnett’s philosophy enacted tooth and nail with great effect and cruelty worldwide.

You can also imagine how I reacted when I found that my nemesis has an account on Substack with very few readers but a high ranking in the international category! How does THAT happen?

In this article you can hear and read simultaneously the full totalitarianism of The Leviathan and marvel at its cold indifference to humanity, which is treated as a dispensable commodity that is welcome to die off if it dares to object in any way to the policies.

Occasional commenters have argued with me and stated that the Pentagon Brief is “old news” or simply out-of-date.

I would like to see what they think after reading this brief quotation from Mr Barnett’s latest efforts made as recently as March 2026.

This isn’t the death of rules. It is the Leviathan—America’s indispensable enforcer—reasserting the one rule-set that actually shrinks the Gap and wires the world for connectivity: if you cross redlines on nukes, support terror-wielding proxies, threaten commerce chokes, and constantly work to sabotage your region’s ongoing global integration … well, then you’ll face personalized accountability. No forever occupations, no quagmire babysitting—just swift excision. In short, critics miss the forest for the UNSC trees; Epic Fury proves the global order endures precisely because America polices it with demonstrated wrath.

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ONWARDS!

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