There is a Pentagon policy, active since 2004, which explains why the Middle East is suffering such horrific inhumane ruination.

It has zero to do with religions or nations.

The Pentagon Brief, a book by Thomas P Barnett, dispassionately divided the entire world into two regions which he named the CORE and the GAP.

The Middle East is part of the GAP and is being systematically depopulated and destroyed precisely for reasons of wealth exploitation, as Ayatollah Khamenei's recent speech defines. But the impact of that action upon the CORE was not mentioned by the Ayatollah and needs to be highlighted.

In short, the philosophy of the Pentagon Brief is as follows:

If you live in the GAP you have two choices: Migrate to the CORE or die where you are.

If you live in the CORE you have NO choices: Accept mass immigration, poverty, culture destruction and debt.

In other words, the entire human population is being herded and crammed into the CORE countries which stresses and destroys the culture of both the immigrant population and the resident indigenous.

The result is intended to be massive civil unrest and an enormous reduction in numbers of all communities on earth.

The GAP will thereafter become a toxic, automated and industrial minefield, depleted of all life and off-limits to human beings.

It is obvious that whether we live in the GAP or the CORE, whether we are Muslim or any other religious denomination, we have a common enemy which seeks to depopulate the earth as rapidly as possible.

The enemy is not a country.

It is not a religion.

It is a hierarchical, clandestine, totalitarian Empire which operates over and above politics and beliefs.

It has control over the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, Bilderberg, Le Cercle, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and every government in the world.

It is the true enemy of the entire human race.

It must be destroyed.

You can find links to my thorough research (including video of Thomas P Barnett giving the Pentagon Brief to top US Military personnel) within this article:

You can read the history of the clandestine global totalitarian Empire here:

