Given that on the 10th December 2018 world leaders gathered in Marrakech, Morocco and signed the UN Migration Compact we can consider the old concept of nationhood is reaching its demise.

That Compact presages the imposition of a borderless world in which migration is a human right.

There are also clauses which create a new crime:

The crime of objection to migration.

This development makes a total mockery of any idea of secession from any globalist structure for all nations on earth.

What we are seeing is a clear indication that the United Nations is the major driving force behind globalism.

What does this mean?

I am aware, and I have been writing about it for many years now, that the United Nations accepted worldview has dispensed with the idea of nations entirely.

It now views the world in a simplistic binary fashion.

There are only two regions:

THE CORE & THE GAP.

If you live in the GAP you have two choices - die or migrate.

If you live in the CORE you have no choices - accept migrants, poverty, compacted living and debt.

Therefore, humanity is being rearranged deliberately.

Whole communities are displaced or destroyed.

The countries that are wealthy now will be impoverished as they stretch their services to absorb massive immigration.

With Agendas 21 & 2030 the United Nations has created a Utopian dream to convince us all that we can reshape humanity into one homogenised blob within which everyone will be equal and all will be at peace.

However, the clearing of the GAP of all human beings is not for the stated reason of rewilding a huge part of the world.

It is actually for absolute control and resource exploitation.

It seems to me that forcing humanity to be compacted into the CORE will be catastrophic for ethnicities, cultures and national identities. The consequences are already beginning to show. We see migrants on the move in large numbers, escaping the deliberate physical and economic destruction of their homelands. They are not welcome in the CORE and tensions are rising between the different ethnicities and religions causing violence and intense competition for the essentials of life i.e., food, homes and jobs.

The United Nations, in its drive towards reshaping humanity, is creating hell on earth.

Whether you live in the CORE or the GAP the future is horribly bleak, despite the sugary positivity of the 17 Goals of Sustainability.

When they state "nobody will be left behind", insinuating that equality in rights, education, healthcare and economic stability will be evenly applied, what they are actually intending to create is a global citizenship which eliminates culture, religions, ownership and national identities, even discourages diverse languages. Freedom of movement will be limited to the human habitation zones and the "rewilded" regions will be off-limits and protected from humanity, if they even exist at all. There is greater evidence to suggest that the GAP will be stripped of all life and exploited for minerals and energy sources.

In the long term this is global totalitarianism for the few survivors of the upheaval, controlled by an inescapable undemocratic and totalitarian wealthy aristocracy, THE BLACK NOBILITY.

