So few people follow my argument and even fewer have put in the work it takes to know that I am onto the root cause of many, many diseases, particularly Covid, the most fraudulent illness ever foisted on living things.

I don’t expect anyone to have studied all of my archives. We are talking thousands of items and studies and opinions. I continue to add more and more but still you are all talking about viruses, masks, tests, strange bits and bobs in the blood, but why are you not clamouring for the end to all those ugly towers for 5G?

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/all-my-substack-articles-on-emfc19

We are also talking about my chosen career as a Barefoot Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine which took 12 years of hard study to qualify for.

Chi or Qi is electro-magnetic energy within the body. It is being destroyed by technological advances in telecommunications. This is happening to all living things from the tiniest microbes in the soil and our guts to the elephants in jungles and whales in the oceans.

I am talking murder on a scale never known since the whole planet was a frozen wasteland.

I am talking a deliberate act of ecocide, genocide and naturcide!

Nobody understands why I am so furious but, believe me, I am dying because of this electro-magnetic radiation, so I know, maybe better than most that I have NO TIME TO WASTE! I also know that YOU are dying too. I cannot understand why you don’t realise it.

WE MUST STOP THE TELECOMS INDUSTRY FROM DESTROYING LIFE ITSELF.

