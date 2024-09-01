wrote this important comment in reply to a very poor taste joke by me on

’s

:

There is also this other, ritualistic and magick derived cannibalism, organ trafficking in part is done for this purpose, not for transplants. Reading rabbi Ariel Toaff's "Blood Passover - The Jews Of Europe And Ritual Murder" and few other books, it all became clear to me. The pedophilia and adrenochrome, abortions and organ trafficking, satanism and human sacrifice. Huge magickal-healing power is in the blood of the innocent/sacrificed. What is most telling, according to the Babylonian Talmud riding rabbis, the strongest and most preferable type is the blood of Christians, babies blood power is x1000. Satanists like Marina Abramovic (as well as rabbis) also use the blood in their black magick rituals and casting spells or curses.

I realised that my wry dry and deadly snarky humour had been taken at face value! I had to put things right:

Sirius - mate. I was joking! However I have also heard all the old tales of blood sacrifice and all the other heinous behaviours you mentioned. But that does not mean I actually believe that any of it actually happens! No. Since Roman times, tales of such things have circulated about the Jewish community but haven't you noticed that the people actually caught in the acts have mostly been Priests and Nuns of the Catholic persuasion? Does it not occur to you that the Vatican has been covering up, scapegoating the Jews for 2,000 years? Why? Because the Roman Catholic Church is one branch of the old Roman Empire. The City of London handles the Empire finance and Washington controls the military. It is a three headed monster and it wants total control over Palestine/Israel, the reinstatement of Khazaria and Astana as the capitol of the entire world! I grant you that renegade or false rabbis made plenty of shekels writing books like Ariel Toaff's. Others worked for the other side, lying their way into Palestine from the 1930s onwards. I firmly believe that the object of all this historical and hysterical hatred, accusation, deportations and pogroms are DESIGNED to enrage Christians and Muslims until they join in a REAL blood sacrifice of the entire country of ISRAEL. Read my work laying out the plan in detail here: THE MOTHER OF ALL FALSE FLAG EVENTS Frances Leader · April 16, 2022 "When you refer to the Jesuits/Black Nobility, I take it that stands for the Sabbatian Frankist Freemasonic Crypto-Jewish cabal.... right?" asked a friend, confused after reading one of my articles. Read full story

I went on to say:

As for Satanists - they have never had the numbers that are claimed and they certainly are not capable of real 'magick' - they are deluded, sad attention-seekers, little more! That is my honest opinion after many decades of study and activism.

Thankfully SIRIUS seems to have forgiven my crass sense of humour and preferred to expand on the subject as follows:

Oh, but we agree on certain things. It is just that my comment seemed like it focused specifically on the jews. Altho, I see only a very small part of Christianity that is willing to call out their older brothers. And you can not downplay the extent of hate that these jews have for anything Christ or white related. While whites are actually a MINORITY in this world. Renegade false rabbis? Are you thinking about the millions of Catholic priests that are crypto jews at heart? If not, you should. There are SO many books that show the true face of the jew, SO many movements in the past, all saying what is always heavily censored. But when this type of stuff is connected to Christians, it is printed in millions of books and pushed as gospel I have learned and seen enough so that no one can now downplay the role of what are called "the jews"! And I find that the roots of this issue lie in Babylon and it's cosmology and what today people call satanism is worship of demons that are known since those times. Modern Islam and Christianity are completely on board with Satanism. In official chronology, both Christianity and Islam were created on the foundation of the OT. But we do agree on the fact that, as you call them, black nobility families, are in league with Babylonian Talmud rabbi's, the top of the Christian world - the Vatican, Islam and Israel. Governments do not have any sovereignty, nation states are a Human Zoo spiel for the goyim.

Elsewhere, in Proton Magic’s post, SIRIUS also commented:

I think Israelis are well past that point of humane approach to Palestine. And I think this is just a show for the watching world. That still believes in viruses and the medical establishment's propaganda. And that wars are fought in an "organic" way, for freedom of people that are fighting... But we can see that this war is like a theater play. And that would mean that all the actors are all coordinated by the same regisseur.

Of course, on a passionate roll, I had to further comment:

Israel is the most deceived and propagandised nation on earth. They have educated every generation since 1948 to believe that Palestine was a "land without a people for a people without a land". They believe that the only Arabs that were there were Bedouins passing through with flocks of sheep. They have been brainwashed into hating and fearing the Palestinians and no matter how much evidence we show them, like documents, stamps, coins, businesses, 100 year old orange and olive groves, they will never be persuaded that their Zionist leaders have deceived them. They are going to be exterminated by their own Khazarian usurpers who are no more Semitic than a kangaroo. It is a vile, 2,000 year old plan, written by the Romans and attached to their Bible in a totally faked book called Revelation! They are following that book as a blueprint and a carefully symbolised genocide. The writers forced that narrative into all three Abrahamic religions and, hijacked our natural power of manifestation to bring it to fruition! Anyone who falls for the deception has been suckered in. You only have to read Albert Pike's letter to Manzini in which he spells out precisely how the Christians and the Muslims will be depleted of their population, resources and strength. He speaks of 'releasing the atheists and nihilists' - aka the Zionists embedded in all three Abrahamic religions. Revelation is an abomination and very few people truly understand how well it has distorted the Western world.

The Black Nobility have created this chaos.

Do people seriously think that ISIS, Al Qaeda, Azov, Taliban mercenaries just faded away? Of course not. They are now an army for the globalist totalitarians and they are funded, supplied, drugged and trained by NATO countries. Many of them seem to have migrated into Western countries.

MOSSAD created Hamas as prison guards for Gaza rather than a government. These terrorists who are being named as 'Hamas' are nothing to do with the Palestinian people, they victimise Palestinians as much as the Israelis do. They are performing a part in the vile theatre necessary to depopulate and, above all, to control humanity.

When Israel assassinates so-called Hamas leaders, could it be to silence them now that their usefulness has expired?

When Israel creates its intended false flag attack upon itself, the media will scream across all our screens laying the blame on Iran, even though the weapons used will have probably originated in USA, Britain or France.

Do read about the military agreements that Iran has with Russia and China, you can find links to them in The Mother of All False Flag Events post.

Also, find time to listen to the first couple of hours of this:

Note that Jason Jorjani, at the 1hr 10min point of this interview (linked above) relates that when he was very young he left his body and viewed his own death! He had visualised taking part in a second revolutionary war in America! Spooky stuff! He goes on to talk about remote viewing and how it has aided US intelligence to change events.

He appears to be aware that there are Black Nobility/Khazarian/Zionist/Totalitarian factions in every country and religion to artificially implement Armageddon. The first place to suffer a huge shock and awe type attack will be Damascus, according to the plan laid out in the Revelation Bible book. So I have been anticipating and dreading that event for many years. He also speaks of the Singularity among other things and I found him thought provoking and riveting.

Proton Magic chimes in with some very useful clarifications of commonly used terms:

☞Israeli, Israel Govt, Jewish, Zionist are easily conflated terms. ☞American, US Govt, patriot, traitor, republican, democrat are also easily conflated. "RINOs" and "Libtards" are also easily conflated with various factions and meanings. 1. Aside from passport, Israeli is a vague term, can be person of various religious, cultural, or ethnic affiliation. Same as "American". 2. The Govt and high level mil of Israel largely means NWO operatives, who may call themselves Jewish but their allegiance is to the NWO. This is exactly the same for most all high level US politicians and high level persons in every branch of Govt and Mil (ditto for most countries). They are "cut-outs". 3. Jewish, can mean a practicing or nonpracticing every day normie with head in sand or red-pilled person like us., or it can mean fake Jewish person with self aware affiliation to the NWO or not aware, they were just told they were Jewish by their parents or decided to affiliate with being Jewish, a kind of "cut-out". 4. Zionist can be of any cultural, religious, or ethnic affiliation in some mix as in 1-3 above and others such as Christian Zionists. They may or may not understand the end game of political Zionism which is run by the NWO. 👉Persons doing bad things to humanity are any of above associated with the NWO. 👉There is no such thing as a Jewish race or ethnicity. I'm writing quickly, may have missed something.

AND FINALLY - JUST TO THICKEN THE PLOT

Today I read a very interesting post from Scott Ritter after the thwarting of his plans to liaise with his Russian friends and make a documentary:

To which I was obliged to comment as follows:

Surely the co-ordinated detainment of both yourself and Mr Zyrianov on the same day indicates that both the USA and Russia are being politically manipulated from a hidden totalitarian hierarchy which MUST be obeyed. It stinks of the Black Nobility and their agenda!

✨So there you have it.✨

A hotchpotch of ideas and geo-political interpretations that are swirling around in my head. I created this post to generate discussion and to spark us to add any relevant anecdotes or theories that we think worthy. We all seem to sense an impending doom ahead of us. So rather than quake inwardly, let’s chat about it!

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my posts, you can make a one-off donation here:

https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader