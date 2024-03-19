Everyone smoked when I was a child in the 1950s. I hardly knew a single person who didn’t. This was normal for Londoners, even through the toxic ‘Pea-soupers’ which were choking us and blackening our houses and windows.

By the time I reached adulthood I was the only one in my crowd of friends who had not taken up smoking. This was because I found the smell of ashtrays repulsive and I was a keen swimmer who needed full clean powerful lungs to compete in races and long endurance swims.

On my eighteenth birthday I went out with my brother and our friends to celebrate that I could have an alcoholic drink. I didn’t drink either, but all my friends did, even though some of them were under eighteen.

We went to a local pub and my friends, in their infinitely teenage wisdom, plied me with alcohol and cigarettes! Needless to say I wound up in the ladies toilets spewing into the porcelain and groaning with misery! I had to be carried home.

Some birthday, huh? 🙄

By the time I fell pregnant I had taken up smoking just to be sociable and, of course, soon became addicted to tobacco. I cut back on the advice of the doctor but never stopped smoking completely.

Some time during the 70s I remember that doctors on the television were constantly campaigning to persuade us to give up smoking. All sorts of schemes and cures were being touted and the government began to support this on the grounds that they believed that smoking caused cancer. I found that very odd.

I would think: “How could they know what was causing cancer when everyone smoked and only a few people were getting cancer?” I noticed that the heavy chain smokers in my family, my grandparents, were not getting cancer. They were very well.

I would also think: “Why would the government give up on such a rich source of revenue as the tax they were adding to tobacco products?” It did not make sense.

As time passed the pressure to stop smoking reached fever pitch. We were called unsociable if we smoked. We were accused of causing non-smokers problems with secondary smoke. We were charged more and more for our tobacco products. We were ostracised to smoke only outside and never in public houses or restaurants. Smoking disappeared from television and films. It was becoming taboo.

People gave up smoking by the millions. They believed the hype.

I DID NOT.

Within my own family I noticed that my grandparents were living a lot longer than anyone who did not smoke. I noticed that they would throw off coughs and colds faster than most and would not take time off work due to flu. They simply did not suffer as badly as non-smokers.

I have never stopped smoking.

I have changed from cigarettes to hand rolled and I have paid a small fortune to purchase the cleanest, chemical free tobacco I could find. I have rejected filter tips and use rolled up paper or fine card in my hand made cigarettes. When I lived in rural Spain, I bought locally grown organic tobacco from a friend who was selling a little illegally on the side.

When I got back to Britain I read between the lines of this 2007 report:

https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn11974-tobaccos-natural-radiation-dose-higher-than-after-chernobyl/

THE PENNY DROPPED!

I realised that smokers have built up

a resistance to RADIATION over years of smoking!

Smokers resist radiation and non-smokers don't. It is THAT simple.

I had a Eureka moment!

I realised that our governments KNEW that smokers were protected against the impacts of all kinds of radiation and that they had discouraged us from smoking to make us more vulnerable to it.

“Surely not!” I thought. “Who would be that evil?”

😵

I began to research radiation levels in the UK.

I discovered that such information is not readily available.

Before Chernobyl it was, but not now.

[I am buying a Geiger counter next.]

I began to study Electro-Magnetic Radiation in 2016.

After months of investigation and a lot of articles written on Facebook and Hive blog I realised that the thing that is really making people ill is NOT an imaginary 'virus' and it is NOT a fake vaccine full of dubious ingredients.....

NO!

The thing that is making everyone sick is ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION from wireless telecommunications.

The cacophony of unnatural frequencies has reached murderous overload with the roll out of 5G!

At the start of 2020 I began writing to all the British MPs and to our Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, begging them to switch 5G off.

I provided this article among others to support my claims:

Study Proves Coronavirus Clusters Follow 5G Roll-outs Around the Globe

https://stateofthenation.co/?p=12846

I have always written to the government and always received polite replies. NOT THIS TIME. This time there was a deafening silence. No neatly marked envelopes from the Houses of Parliament dropped on my mat. “Weird!” I thought.

I was thrown off Facebook, Twitter and Discord.

This pretty much confirmed that I was right and my heart sank.

In recent months I have thought: “Maybe that is why smokers are not being diagnosed with the fake illness 'Covid 19'? I had noticed this strange statistic somewhere online….. a vague mention somewhere obscure. Hmm…..

The British Government HAD dissuaded Brits from smoking because they KNEW that smokers would be protected against the impact of increasing electro-magnetic radiation. They had foregone their lucrative tax source because wireless telecommunications are far more important to the rulers than human health.

As time went on I found out more and more….

The Internet of Things DEPENDS upon wireless technology and totalitarian global control DEPENDS upon the Internet of Things!

I have produced a great deal of supporting evidence for my theory and have been forced into the Substack ghetto where my work is not seen by the vast majority of human beings.

After eight years of hard work, I am an unwelcome geopolitical analyst…. and I don’t like the FOUL smell of what I have uncovered.

Meanwhile, smoke….. OK?

IT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE!