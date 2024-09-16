Today I was sent a video by email.
» (LINK)
To know what the official narrative is, I asked Brave AI
“What is 5G beamforming?” and received this reply:
5G beamforming is a technology used in 5G wireless networks to focus and direct wireless signals towards specific receiving devices, such as user equipment (UE), with high precision. This technique improves the signal quality, reduces interference, and enhances overall network performance.
Types of Beamforming
There are three primary types of beamforming used in 5G:
Analog Beamforming: Uses analog phase-shifters to steer the signal emitted by the array of antennas, controlling beams by adjusting the phase of the same signal fed to each antenna.
Digital Beamforming: Designs different signals for each antenna in the digital baseband, with a separate RF chain for each antenna. This approach is desirable for spatial multiplexing, allowing multiple beams to be generated simultaneously.
Hybrid Beamforming: Combines analog and digital beamforming, minimizing the number of RF chains and reducing energy consumption and design complexity. Hybrid beamforming is commonly used in millimeter-wave (mmWave) bands (FR2).
Key Concepts
Phased Array Antennae: Used to implement beamforming, these arrays consist of multiple antenna elements that can be steered electronically to form directional beams.
Beam Patterns: The radiation patterns of individual antenna elements combine to form an effective radiation pattern, which transmits energy in a desired direction.
Grid of Beams: In 5G, beams are not limited to pre-defined patterns. Instead, software like BeamPlanner calculates optimal beam shapes for every scenario, addressing various use cases, including vertical beamforming for high-rise buildings.
Benefits
Improved signal quality and reliability
Reduced interference between signals
Enhanced network capacity and coverage
Increased spectral efficiency
Support for massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) and spatial multiplexing
In Summary
5G beamforming is a critical technology that enables precise direction of wireless signals towards specific devices, improving network performance, reducing interference, and enhancing overall user experience. By combining analog and digital techniques, hybrid beamforming plays a significant role in mmWave deployments, while software-based approaches like BeamPlanner optimize beam shapes for various scenarios.
😱Hmm! Here is my archive of what I know:
5G is essential to the Internet of Things which, in turn is essential to the Great Reset that is being instigated by King Charles III and his buddies at the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.
Beamforming is a weapon system which penetrates any fabric or foil, as mentioned in the video I shared above!
What are the health symptoms from electro-magnetic radiation?
Every day I hear from people who know that their health is being affected by electro-magnetic radiation, whether beamformed or not. They ask me, “How can I protect myself and my family?” and I tell them to hard wire everything, ground themselves, wear EMF protective clothing and dump the smart devices.
But, according to the video, this is just not enough!
I don’t want to frighten anyone but, at the same time, I don’t want to think of you all as damaged by this technology due to lack of information!
I welcome your thoughts on the very disturbing conclusions expressed in the video.
The beam forming idea has been around in broadcasting forever, but this millimeter wave beam forming on 5G towers is very sophisticated. It focuses the energy to a spot BUT what if I happen to be closer to the tower and in the way of that beam? A high exposure results. I also have a hunch they dial up the power when it’s raining since mm waves are easily disrupted. OTOH I wonder if that makes it easier to design a shielded room from 5G waves. Dunno. But I do know that frequencies are not all the same. I have a frequent opportunity to avail myself of a Rife Beam Rays device and its 3.3megahertz carrier wave. I find calming while the audio frequency sidebands do their work. I suspect it’s fighting fire with fire in some sense but I’ve seen its frequency selective therapeutic effect too many times for it to be coincidence. Keep in mind though exposure to it is for a limited duration. It’s not something that’s always on or used all the time. Edit: also note that therapeutic effects are based on resonant frequencies and NOT tissue heating! Government standards are based on the assumption that bio resonance doesn’t exist and therefore tissue heating from the radio frequencies is the only measure they use. I presume evidence of other effects is ignored or found to be “baffling.”
To keep emf everything out by building a faraday caged room has a certain appeal because a respite from the EMF out there might have restorative effect if,say, one were to sleep in it. I think living in it would be detrimental because it shields everything including the natural earth resonances that keep us grounded. I recall reading that experiments with underground facilities where earth resonances were absent resulted in the study subjects (mostly grad students) going insane over time. When the resonances were generated artificially underground, the students’ mental state returned to normal. These studies were done in the 1950s and 60s Cold War era where long term underground living was studied from the standpoint of a post nuclear war scenario. Also from an orbiting space station point of view. So they’ve studied physiological and psychological effects of specific frequencies for a long time.
I won’t go into detail but my recent experience with a local power interruption and dead cell battery gave me the only restful and restorative sleep I’ve had in literally years. I have to point out that I am very prone to neuroinflammation associated with long term ME/CFS and I don’t think it’s any coincidence that I tend towards high sensitivity in general and to communications EMF in particular. And though this makes the average insensitive normie 😏 seem unaffected, I doubt they really are, in the long term.