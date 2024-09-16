Today I was sent a video by email.

» (LINK)

To know what the official narrative is, I asked Brave AI

“What is 5G beamforming?” and received this reply:

5G beamforming is a technology used in 5G wireless networks to focus and direct wireless signals towards specific receiving devices, such as user equipment (UE), with high precision. This technique improves the signal quality, reduces interference, and enhances overall network performance. Types of Beamforming There are three primary types of beamforming used in 5G: Analog Beamforming: Uses analog phase-shifters to steer the signal emitted by the array of antennas, controlling beams by adjusting the phase of the same signal fed to each antenna. Digital Beamforming: Designs different signals for each antenna in the digital baseband, with a separate RF chain for each antenna. This approach is desirable for spatial multiplexing, allowing multiple beams to be generated simultaneously. Hybrid Beamforming: Combines analog and digital beamforming, minimizing the number of RF chains and reducing energy consumption and design complexity. Hybrid beamforming is commonly used in millimeter-wave (mmWave) bands (FR2). Key Concepts Phased Array Antennae : Used to implement beamforming, these arrays consist of multiple antenna elements that can be steered electronically to form directional beams.

Beam Patterns : The radiation patterns of individual antenna elements combine to form an effective radiation pattern, which transmits energy in a desired direction.

Grid of Beams: In 5G, beams are not limited to pre-defined patterns. Instead, software like BeamPlanner calculates optimal beam shapes for every scenario, addressing various use cases, including vertical beamforming for high-rise buildings. Benefits Improved signal quality and reliability

Reduced interference between signals

Enhanced network capacity and coverage

Increased spectral efficiency

Support for massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) and spatial multiplexing In Summary 5G beamforming is a critical technology that enables precise direction of wireless signals towards specific devices, improving network performance, reducing interference, and enhancing overall user experience. By combining analog and digital techniques, hybrid beamforming plays a significant role in mmWave deployments, while software-based approaches like BeamPlanner optimize beam shapes for various scenarios.

😱Hmm! Here is my archive of what I know:

5G is essential to the Internet of Things which, in turn is essential to the Great Reset that is being instigated by King Charles III and his buddies at the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Beamforming is a weapon system which penetrates any fabric or foil, as mentioned in the video I shared above!

What are the health symptoms from electro-magnetic radiation?

Every day I hear from people who know that their health is being affected by electro-magnetic radiation, whether beamformed or not. They ask me, “How can I protect myself and my family?” and I tell them to hard wire everything, ground themselves, wear EMF protective clothing and dump the smart devices.

But, according to the video, this is just not enough!

I don’t want to frighten anyone but, at the same time, I don’t want to think of you all as damaged by this technology due to lack of information!

I welcome your thoughts on the very disturbing conclusions expressed in the video.