In 57 years of activism in Britain I gained some significant experience of groups. I learned that they get infiltrated very early on and then led by undercover government operatives, cops or secret service agents.

This was very hard to spot at first but soon, over time and a wide variety of campaigns, I realised that anyone who sought to lead was invariably PAID TO DO SO.

Every campaign from Anti-War to Animal Liberation to Anti-Fracking and now in fighting for the very survival of life itself, I have witnessed movements of genuine people being railroaded, diverted, arrested, chemically coshed and even murdered.

I went into chilling detail here:

In Britain, protesters or political dissidents have always been suppressed

by the established stiff upper lip working hard to control our image in the world.

Hence, we don't read about anything that might damage Britain’s reputation in the controlled and corrupted media.

That would blow the lid off the safe red, white and blue, very British bubble that cushions us from reality.

Groups are targets. Individuals are also targets. There is no gentle way to say this but we are safer talking online in generalities and never EVER letting anyone know what actions we may be taking autonomously.

This is why you will never see me as a member of any group. It is why I always work alone. You can find out more about the campaigns I have been involved with by listening to my interviews as listed here:

Many thousands of autonomous individuals working to spread information, challenge authority and throw spanners into the works of totalitarianism is the ONLY way we can operate safely.