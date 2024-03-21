In my last report I mentioned that I have acquired a new swimsuit in bright red and I go to the local gym/swim/spa on my trusty steed, Spiffy McZoom, to persuade my left side to return to normal after a series of strokes. I wrote about it in my birthday post:

My swimming sessions are revitalising me at a good pace! Yesterday, I did two lengths of butterfly kicks, which are important to build core strength and a solid six pack....

I have a 99 pack of flab atm! 🤣😂

When I got into the sauna, there were several people already crammed like sardines and one of them, a guy called Simon, has told everyone about my writing online. He did not mention Substack, particularly. He seems to have seen older stuff from Hive blog or maybe Twatter. Anyway, I got peppered with questions and instead of meditating and concentrating on getting lots of hot air into my lungs, I was trying to explain why 5G is terrible! 😵

I wanted to keep my writing private but, as usual, there is always a bright spark who knows my darkest secrets! It is the story of my life….

When I turned up at Balcombe Anti-Fracking Camp in 2013, I was stunned to find that a Scots guy, from Faslane Peace Camp in Dunoon, had been telling everyone about my naughty adventures around the Trident nuclear submarines back in the 80s!!

OMG! The less said about that, the better! (Please don’t ask!)

It did not occur to him that he could be incriminating me BIG TIME!

He thought I would appreciate the fame! 😱

Thankfully, the other people who had been involved with the unmentionable 'naughties' I got up to in the 80s are now deceased and won't suffer from associating with me and my direct action exposure!! Phew!

Back on topic…. I don't want my swimming sessions to be all about geo-bloody-politics!

I do enough of that online..... here, with YOU lot!

When I am at the spa, I want to be ‘Fran the Gran’ with a mission to get fit.

Not Frances Leader, pain in the NWO!

Oh well. S'not 'appenin... usual story.... sigh.

It is damn baffling though. I have lived very, very quietly in this village for 10 years now and nobody knows me. I only talk to the immediate neighbours and certainly not about my previous activities, they would not be interested in geo-politics anyway. They love their gardens and their pets and that is just about all we ever talk about around here. It is a very peaceful existence, to be honest. I like it that way.

I love writing on Substack. Don’t get me wrong.

But, when I go swimming I want to forget all about the Nobs, the WEF, the WHO, the idiotic UN and all their insane doings! I want to concentrate on becoming fit and well!

I also want to hear about everybody else’s lives!

One of my new friends is a lovely tiny lady, originally from London, called Ronnie. She has had some operations on her hip and one of her knees. Went through hell with them, she says. Now she is trying to get her body straightened out again and swims 30 lengths at a time! She is a little powerhouse, but does get overwhelmed when the big strong guys fly by causing a wake in the pool like the bloody Titanic!

Ronnie and I are most put out that the steam room is temporarily out of action. Apparently it will be fixed next week when a whole new steam unit will be fitted.

I told everyone that the old one is at least ten years old because I remember it breaking down in 2013/4 when I used to be a regular at the spa. It was always a problem because the machinery was Swedish and we would have to wait weeks for spare parts to arrive.

Thankfully the advertising drive for new members has been very successful and the new owners have, very sensibly, elected to purchase British made equipment. So maybe the steam room will function without problems in the future. I would love a luxury version with disco lights like this one….. I can dream, can’t I? 😊

Another new friend, Kelly, is an amateur actress and sings in operas and musicals! She has a stunningly beautiful face and a lovely personality. She talks to me about all the ‘loveys’ and ‘dahlings’ in show biz. I can’t get enough of her stories! My younger brother Harvey is married to a burlesque singer and dancer from Camden Town in London and all her friends are ‘loveys’ too! They are wonderfully happy people!

When my brother got married in 2009, Louise, his bride, put on a terrific risqué stage show with my brother as her seated victim! My Dad and I absolutely LOVED it because our Harvey can seem a very formal and sensible chap normally! There were superb performances from many of Louise’s thespian friends. It was the best wedding I have ever been to, to be honest! Somebody gave me a gold tipped cigarette and I turned all posh and lovey for ten minutes! Such fun!

Back on topic again…. (easily distracted me…)

One of the guys, Richard, who attends the spa, has to wear a compression vest while he swims. Apparently he got crushed against a wall by a truck while working as a mechanic. It is amazing how damned brave he is… when he is in pain, he laughs. I cannot tell you how much I admire his courage. He will be going for another operation soon and then we won’t see him for a while. I keep meaning to get a note of his phone number so that we can keep in touch with him. I don’t want him to be in hospital all lonely and missing the fun we have at the spa. Maybe some of us could arrange to visit him? Who knows…. I will do my best to sort something out.

Our lifeguards at the pool are terrific, all very young and super fit. I did that job very briefly when I was in my early 20s and hated it. So bloody boring! Nobody ever drowns on Clacton Beach, it is too shallow and mostly calm! 🙄 I took up selling ice cream on the beach instead and made a lot more money but, if you have read my autobiography you already know about that.

Any more news?

Oh yeah! I am trying to do a detox in preparation for experimenting with a Turpentine cleanse which is, apparently, ideal for killing off Candida Albicans and tapeworms. I am following this rather demanding protocol: https://archive.org/stream/turp_candida_daniels/turp_candida_daniels_djvu.txt

I have a fear of tapeworms…. probably because we were taught about them at school and I was terrorised, but it never put me off eating pork or sausages! 🤫

Anyway, I will do the cleanse as instructed and let you all know how it goes because I cannot recommend anything that I have not personally tried on myself. We have good reason to be concerned about parasites. I feel that it is an area of health that is very sadly neglected.

Also, I learned from reading this book, that the Russians saw blooms of parasites, cancers, obesity, infertility and fluid retention among their lab rats when they were experimenting with electro-magnetic frequencies. As we are now absolutely bombarded with a cacophony of EMFs, it is sensible for us to make some effort to clear ourselves of parasites as best we can.

Finally!

Spring has arrived here in this damp corner of my beloved Dorset, on the ancient white cliffs of the Jurassic coast of the United Kingdom aka Britain, Albion, the White Isles or the WISE Isles, as my old Druid friends liked to call them.

W for Wales, I for Ireland, S for Scotland and E for England.

Whatever we call these little islands, they are home to some wonderful people….. it is just a terrible shame that the highfalutin, pompous City of London fancies itself superior to us all and dictates every decision that happens in our idiotically subservient Parliaments!