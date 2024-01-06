I think the Black Nobs WANT us to connect up all the loose ends. They are so sadistic that they are enjoying watching our disgust and rage festering with NOWHERE to go to relieve it.
What court in this world will prosecute them? None.
What institution is there which will challenge their authority and bring them down? They own them ALL.
I was discussing this with my son and other friends. Flatteringly, people look to me for a solution and I can offer only one. It is an extremely TOUGH one, but here goes:
We keep going, we fucking survive and we work to expose the sordid details, warts and all. I don't know if that will be enough to shame them and make them change.
My friends do not think so..... but I say:
Spiritually we have no choice.
They are as much a part of this Universe as any of us.
We have to make them CHANGE.
We have to lead them out of their hellish ways, there is no other way!
If we were to kill them, what would happen?
They would reincarnate more evil, more angry, more hateful.
They would not have allowed even a chink of light to enter their souls.
We must confront them and love them back to health!
Every last one of them and all their adoring, hopeful followers.
Now I know that requires a gargantuan effort, a huge capacity for forgiveness but it is only by showing forgiveness that we can reincorporate these pariahs back into the life force rather than always trying to control it and suck it dry.
That is why my mission is so very important to me. Read about it, meditate on what I have been doing for thousands of years. Understand WHY it is so vitally important that we draw the hell-beings out of the hell that THEY AND ONLY THEY CREATE.
LEAD THE NOBS OUT OF THE HELLSCAPE!
If you don't read my stuff and have no idea who 'THEY' are..... read this:
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-101
Imagine...one day you bring home an adorable puppy to join your family. It's cute, cuddles with your children and you and shows lots of love towards all of your family. As it grows it gets bigger and bigger until finally about a year and a half after you brought him home he is a full grown 125 pound PIT BULL. Still it seems so loyal to you. Still it seems to show a lot of love for your children. It runs with them and plays with them, but remember...IT'S A PIT BULL. A DOG. Not a human though you might want to think of it as another member of the family. Then one day while playing with your children the game of fetch, as it runs up to pick up a sick that has been thrown your four year old daughter reaches down to pick the stick up BEFORE the dog does. The dogs reaction? It bites your adorable daughter in the face. Causing so much damage that stiches have to be applied. Reconstructive surgery has to be done.
HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THE DOG? Do you forgive it and let it go about it's merry seemingly innocent ways or do you DESTROY IT?
You have to realize that to destroy the dog isn't a hateful act. It is not a revengeful act. It is simply getting rid of a FUTURE problem. If it did it once, it obviously can do it again.
The point I am trying to make here is this...The Black Nobility you write about are genetic PSYCHOPATHIS. They have no ability to feel empathy. They are like hollow humans who only see life through the eyes of pleasure and corruption. The average person thinks of a pedophile as a human being with a sickness. They see a pedophile as being a normal part of life. Their writings even claim how wonderful that it is. They rob, rape, kill and commit all kinds of "immoral" acts because that is how they are WIRED. If destroying them will save many in this plane of existence, SO BE IT. It wouldn't be done out of actual HATE but it would be being done out of LOVE for the rest of humanity that suffer under their PSYCHOPATHIC CONTROL FREAK PARASITICAL ways.
I don't rid my house of rats because I hate rats. I rid my house of rats because I love my family and I don't want one of them bit by a rat. So out of LOVE I rid the world of these parasites when the day comes that we sharpen our pitchforks and light our torches and storm the Bastille. It's the lot of man. It's a cycle. Freedom reigns...control freak parasites start to take over, freedom wains, people get tyrannized by the control freaks and their enforcers...finally they realize that the cute little puppy they brought home has turned into a tyrant. The people rise up again, throw off the chains, and freedom reigns. Rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat...on it goes. I can't love the one who is torturing me or my family. I can only kill them. Sic semper evello mortem tyrannis