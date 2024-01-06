I think the Black Nobs WANT us to connect up all the loose ends. They are so sadistic that they are enjoying watching our disgust and rage festering with NOWHERE to go to relieve it.

What court in this world will prosecute them? None.

What institution is there which will challenge their authority and bring them down? They own them ALL.

I was discussing this with my son and other friends. Flatteringly, people look to me for a solution and I can offer only one. It is an extremely TOUGH one, but here goes:

We keep going, we fucking survive and we work to expose the sordid details, warts and all. I don't know if that will be enough to shame them and make them change.

My friends do not think so..... but I say:

Spiritually we have no choice.

They are as much a part of this Universe as any of us.

We have to make them CHANGE.

We have to lead them out of their hellish ways, there is no other way!

If we were to kill them, what would happen?

They would reincarnate more evil, more angry, more hateful.

They would not have allowed even a chink of light to enter their souls.

We must confront them and love them back to health!

Every last one of them and all their adoring, hopeful followers.

Now I know that requires a gargantuan effort, a huge capacity for forgiveness but it is only by showing forgiveness that we can reincorporate these pariahs back into the life force rather than always trying to control it and suck it dry.

That is why my mission is so very important to me. Read about it, meditate on what I have been doing for thousands of years. Understand WHY it is so vitally important that we draw the hell-beings out of the hell that THEY AND ONLY THEY CREATE.

THERE IS NO ‘HEAVEN’ FOR ME UNTIL EVERY LAST BLADE OF GRASS GETS THERE BEFORE ME.

DO YOU UNDERSTAND THIS LEVEL OF SOUL COMMITMENT?

NO IFS. NO BUTS.

In this life or the next, or maybe in 20 or 200 more lives....

I WILL REACH THE END OF THIS MISSION.

They will never stop me.

I know they read my work.

I know they fear to trust the life energy with as much awe and faith as I do.

As much as many of you do too.

LET’S INVITE THEM HOME, PLEASE!

Who is with me?