JOINED UP THINKING
I hear ya…. You are thinking, “What are you banging on about NOW, Fran?”
When I was a child in the 1950s we were learning to write in a style we described as “Joined Up Writing”. We were very proud when we mastered it and developed our own distinctive hand-writing style.
Nowadays people call that form of written word “Cursive” which I find suggestive of the hidden significance of spelling and manifestation.
Not only is joined up writing becoming a rarely seen thing but I am detecting a distinct lack of joined up thinking happening nowadays.
As we scroll through our newsfeeds we are accustomed to a rapidly changing focus. One post tells us about a horrific disaster which causes a sharp intake of breath, swiftly followed by a meme or joke which elicits a grin. We are bombarded with a kaleidoscope of short reports and video clips and after a while they cease to raise our interest, certainly not any empathetic emotional response. A sort of mind numbness, I suppose.
We tell ourselves that we are toughening up to match the terrain, the zeitgeist. Emotional responses are often criticised as if they shouldn’t have a place in our minds. But it seems to me that the only emotions being dismissed are those which are empathetic, gentle and loving. I don’t see fury or rage ranting garnering much contempt. Far from it. One rage rant often unleashes a whole raft of reactive rage rants from all quarters, in rapid succession.
I hear ya…. You are thinking,
“What are you banging on about NOW, Fran?”
For many years, I have noticed that something akin to road-rage happens online.
Shall we call it cyber-rage?
I asked Brave Ai if that is a ‘thing’ already and of course it is…. I am just a tad late to the party as usual!
Cyber rage is a recognised term, though its specific meaning varies significantly between cyberpunk fiction and real-world digital behaviour.
In the context of cyberpunk literature and gaming the term refers to a critical cybertech malfunction or psychological breakdown where a user, overloaded with cyberware, enters a mindless murderous rage due to malware, hacking, or neural interference.
In real-world sociological and psychological contexts, the term describes online aggression and venting anger on social media platforms. Research indicates that internet users frequently use smart technology to express frustration toward perceived wrongdoers. This behaviour is characterised by a lack of empathy for the individuals behind the screens, leading to hostile interactions similar to physical road rage but occurring in virtual spaces.
Fictional Definition: Violent insanity caused by cyberware implants or hacker attacks.
Real-World Definition: Aggressive online behaviour and trolling driven by stress, anonymity, and reduced empathy.
Key Driver: The disconnect between physical isolation and digital interaction, which amplifies negative emotions without the social cues of face-to-face contact.
Right! Yep. That is what I am experiencing!
If someone cyber-rages at me online I am usually fired up with a “head full of bloody rude words” which I may let rip in the instant or I may allow to fester while I twiddle my “fluffy red pompom things” until I think of something terribly polite but intellectually savage to type.
💥TAKE THAT! 💥
I smugly congratulate myself and saunter off to the kitchen to celebrate my cyber-rage skills with another cup of coffee and maybe a naughty chocolate digestive or two which I consume while I wait for the inevitable return salvo.
Sometimes these battles turn into epic verbal tennis matches with points scored in rapid succession and nobody is calling the shots “OUT!” to dampen our fury.
Sometimes a whole crowd of ragers join in and rapid typing skills become the best weapons on the planet as we jostle for prime position.
Sometimes the devastating crushing power of an opponent has to be silently admired.
I have to admit that I do enjoy a spat of cyber-rage!
Now this is where I usually regret my lack of joined-up thinking.
I have scrolled on. My blood pressure has relaxed and I am gazing at a lovely morning beyond my window. I find a post that I want to comment on positively and away I go, typing and smiling serenely, as if butter wouldn’t melt in my sweet little mouth (?)
I might even wax lyrically…. or worse still, display the virtues of a reincarnated uber-guru…. or an experienced kindly parent…. or a granny herbalist who wants to love you better.
SEE WHAT I MEAN?
I am multiphrenic. Inconsistent. Erratic. Moody. Reactionary. Volatile.
I am also a tease, a joker, a pest and a menace.
I have been known to act like an Agony Aunt, a referee, a go-between or someone who genuinely cares.
I like to multi-task, study, reveal secrets, throw light into dark cobwebby corners and remember to return later when I can work alone in silence.
NOT AT ALL JOINED UP.
ONWARDS!
xx
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The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
I recognise and resemble many of the remarks about your-self Frances... but i gave up on firing back a while back now; None of it was doing me any any favours, not mentally or spiritually as i went from trying to share information to being on the attack when some fool, or fools, tried belittling what i had stated leading onto outright slanderous remarks and derogatory, schoolyard-like name calling; I refrained from venturing down the slander and childish name calling road but boy did i venture into scathing opinions of what i thought about said replies; I'd spend a great deal of time making sure what i typed was full of veiled venom as i again reiterated my original post, only broken down into small, abbreviated, simple sentences just so the short-attention-span types could manage to comprehend what i was trying to alert the readers and other commenters to
More often-than-not, these 'discussions' would turn into personal attacks and the whole cycle would start again with me wasting even more of my time trying to explain 'things' in such a way that even a young school /boy/girl (of years past) would comprehend; (no, i would not 'speak' to any child like i have done to some 'people' online)
Early on in the piece, i had no idea about shills, bots and other narrative steerers... nor did i truly understand just how dumb some people are; I mean, i've known 'people' are for the most part naive and gullible for a very long time but prior to 'covid' i didn't realise just how widespread those conditions are; PC land was something i never indulged and in fact had very little to do with prior to 'the home detention scheme' of 2020
Slowly but surely, i came to recognise the narrative steerers for what they are; They're not hard to spot... they never answer any questions relatable to the subject and always resort to ranting about something other than the subject at hand, usually with a bit of slander and associated derogatory name-calling thrown in to throw the readers off track and into a pointless slanging match; Quite often the spelling, sentence structure and coherent use of the English language is next-to non-existent
Then i discovered just how big the 'infiltrator' and 'bot' industry are; There's literally 100's of thousands of them that sit at computers in crowded data centres with one job to do... steer 'conversations' away from subjects that might hurt 'the establishment' if too many plebs learn about what's really going on in 'the corridors of power' and the rest of the 'control freaks' running this earth in the safety of the shadows... and of course revealing anything substantial about 'government' and or 'authorities' is a strict no-no
I also came across an interesting diktat from our favourite cult, the Freemasons (Jesuits); It's titled "The 15 rules for online engagement" and reading these 'rules' sure helped change my 'outbursts' online; Informing any of the narrative steerers that i know all about the "15 rules for online engagement" more-often-than-not saw that particular 'commenter' disappear; A few would attempt to downplay their role but it seems they can't help themselves but to resort to their indoctrinated modis operandi
I've all-but given up on watching 'alt-media' now; I spent 2 years of my life running a channel on bitchute... the channel videos went from a few thousand views down to less than a hundred in a matter of months; I didn't upload 'entertainment' distraction type videos; I stayed with uploading informative videos with the intent of helping others to help themselves as they navigate 'the system' forced unto us all... seems someone(s) didn't like the channel videos getting thousands of views (so much for bitchute being all about freedom of speech and anti-censorship)
I spent even longer creating comments where i felt they were needed; 5 long years trying to help inform or educate people and steer them to where they can find the facts of the matter at hand; I always tried and do try to refrain from opinions; I tried to stick with what i learned to be facts only to be sucked into some vortex of 'nothing' by many repliers
Now i save my efforts for places like this space; People here mostly have a decent attention span and it's very rare to receive rude and derogatory replies; Sure, there are what i deem to be 'silly' comments here and there but for the most part, most on here all seem to be trying to help each other as best they can with the knowledge they have acquired along the way
I enjoyed this little article Francis... nothing wrong with a little rant now and again and this particular piece of yours piqued thy senses enough to have a little 'rant' of my own
"I see dead people"
"...a distinct lack of joined up thinking happening nowadays."
Because we lack a coherent foundation to synthesize all data and action. Recognition of need/utility of this answers the source questions of a lot of experiential patterns, like why whales and super ant colonies evolve, why culture wins vs distributed incoherent alternatives.
I have found the foundation that synthesizes all such data: (Bear with me: https://philpapers.org/rec/SERTFR ) This paper is overtly about science but that just means pattern analysis, the very coherent thinking you rightly note as deeply degraded.
We've thrown the collective baby out to preserves disparate bathtubs. https://innomen.substack.com/p/what-if-we-actually-held-reality
Here is how I know I'm on the right track: https://innomen.substack.com/p/journal-of-consciousness-studies