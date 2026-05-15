Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Mark's avatar
Mark
9hEdited

I recognise and resemble many of the remarks about your-self Frances... but i gave up on firing back a while back now; None of it was doing me any any favours, not mentally or spiritually as i went from trying to share information to being on the attack when some fool, or fools, tried belittling what i had stated leading onto outright slanderous remarks and derogatory, schoolyard-like name calling; I refrained from venturing down the slander and childish name calling road but boy did i venture into scathing opinions of what i thought about said replies; I'd spend a great deal of time making sure what i typed was full of veiled venom as i again reiterated my original post, only broken down into small, abbreviated, simple sentences just so the short-attention-span types could manage to comprehend what i was trying to alert the readers and other commenters to

More often-than-not, these 'discussions' would turn into personal attacks and the whole cycle would start again with me wasting even more of my time trying to explain 'things' in such a way that even a young school /boy/girl (of years past) would comprehend; (no, i would not 'speak' to any child like i have done to some 'people' online)

Early on in the piece, i had no idea about shills, bots and other narrative steerers... nor did i truly understand just how dumb some people are; I mean, i've known 'people' are for the most part naive and gullible for a very long time but prior to 'covid' i didn't realise just how widespread those conditions are; PC land was something i never indulged and in fact had very little to do with prior to 'the home detention scheme' of 2020

Slowly but surely, i came to recognise the narrative steerers for what they are; They're not hard to spot... they never answer any questions relatable to the subject and always resort to ranting about something other than the subject at hand, usually with a bit of slander and associated derogatory name-calling thrown in to throw the readers off track and into a pointless slanging match; Quite often the spelling, sentence structure and coherent use of the English language is next-to non-existent

Then i discovered just how big the 'infiltrator' and 'bot' industry are; There's literally 100's of thousands of them that sit at computers in crowded data centres with one job to do... steer 'conversations' away from subjects that might hurt 'the establishment' if too many plebs learn about what's really going on in 'the corridors of power' and the rest of the 'control freaks' running this earth in the safety of the shadows... and of course revealing anything substantial about 'government' and or 'authorities' is a strict no-no

I also came across an interesting diktat from our favourite cult, the Freemasons (Jesuits); It's titled "The 15 rules for online engagement" and reading these 'rules' sure helped change my 'outbursts' online; Informing any of the narrative steerers that i know all about the "15 rules for online engagement" more-often-than-not saw that particular 'commenter' disappear; A few would attempt to downplay their role but it seems they can't help themselves but to resort to their indoctrinated modis operandi

I've all-but given up on watching 'alt-media' now; I spent 2 years of my life running a channel on bitchute... the channel videos went from a few thousand views down to less than a hundred in a matter of months; I didn't upload 'entertainment' distraction type videos; I stayed with uploading informative videos with the intent of helping others to help themselves as they navigate 'the system' forced unto us all... seems someone(s) didn't like the channel videos getting thousands of views (so much for bitchute being all about freedom of speech and anti-censorship)

I spent even longer creating comments where i felt they were needed; 5 long years trying to help inform or educate people and steer them to where they can find the facts of the matter at hand; I always tried and do try to refrain from opinions; I tried to stick with what i learned to be facts only to be sucked into some vortex of 'nothing' by many repliers

Now i save my efforts for places like this space; People here mostly have a decent attention span and it's very rare to receive rude and derogatory replies; Sure, there are what i deem to be 'silly' comments here and there but for the most part, most on here all seem to be trying to help each other as best they can with the knowledge they have acquired along the way

I enjoyed this little article Francis... nothing wrong with a little rant now and again and this particular piece of yours piqued thy senses enough to have a little 'rant' of my own

"I see dead people"

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1 reply by Frances Leader
Innomen's avatar
Innomen
5h

"...a distinct lack of joined up thinking happening nowadays."

Because we lack a coherent foundation to synthesize all data and action. Recognition of need/utility of this answers the source questions of a lot of experiential patterns, like why whales and super ant colonies evolve, why culture wins vs distributed incoherent alternatives.

I have found the foundation that synthesizes all such data: (Bear with me: https://philpapers.org/rec/SERTFR ) This paper is overtly about science but that just means pattern analysis, the very coherent thinking you rightly note as deeply degraded.

We've thrown the collective baby out to preserves disparate bathtubs. https://innomen.substack.com/p/what-if-we-actually-held-reality

Here is how I know I'm on the right track: https://innomen.substack.com/p/journal-of-consciousness-studies

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