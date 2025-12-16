I am launching myself into a new online project and (maybe) a corresponding book.

It is likely to consume all my energy in 2026.

This comes about because we can no longer trust Substack (or any social media platform) to showcase our resistance to the NWO totalitarian plan. Many of my friends are being shadow banned here, as noticeably as we were on Facebook and Twitter. Some are closing their accounts and moving to Telegram or Signal.

I don’t want to do that. I have been chased about enough.

I think all serious activists should concentrate on securing our essential informational material on an exclusive website or even in a physical book. Online social media has become a panopticon trap which is showing signs of leading to annihilation.

I don’t want to come online one day and find that I have been obliterated by Substack in the same way that I was by Twitter, Facebook and Discord on Christmas Eve of 2021. It is foolish to trust any corporate entity to safeguard my work and my personal wellbeing so, the fact remains that I have thousands of articles and links to protect and preserve before this site throttles resistance completely, under orders from busybody authorities.

I love Substack for many reasons. I certainly won’t leave willingly. I value my readers as friends who have helped me to focus and hone my research into a powerful body of work. I value their feedback and ideas.

I think 2026 will be busy for me, as I set about organising, duplicating and protecting my articles and research. Simultaneously, I intend to keep an eye on the zeitgeist of your trajectories and thoughts. God forbid we should lose touch!

The first quarter of the 21st century was quite a ride, wasn’t it?

Let’s all do what we can to preserve our reactions to it for future generations to study.

We may think of ourselves as unimportant in the world, but I suspect that we tend to under-estimate ourselves.

I began to develop some ideas in 2023:

I believe the popular theory that an alternative society can succeed by running parallel to the developing totalitarian state is badly flawed. Totalitarians such as the Romans (1st Reich), Catholics (2nd Reich), Nazis (3rd Reich) and (in the present) the UN and WEF (4th Reich) have built and perfected their system for 2,000 years. They have an existing complex system of Justinian Law, supported by religious fundamentalism which inflicts immense unrelenting and unhealthy fear on the population. To these foundations, they have recently added absolute control of all resources and monetary systems. They have their think tanks, agendas and corporations all working in tandem to build absolute control over all living things. They have foreseen all resistance and nip it in the bud before it becomes a problem. Simple things, like closing public houses and spaces drives us onto the internet where our activities can be closely monitored and removed or cancelled. Denying us access to water or land to grow food, poisoning the air and rain. Conducting blatant weather warfare on entire nations. Incarcerating those who dare to speak up. You get the picture. I have tried to escape the matrix by living off grid and can assure you that the minute you run out of funds, you quickly find yourself a job or small business rather than become an outlaw who will be robbed of everything by the rapacious State, as soon as property taxes and unpaid bills mount up. I realised that I could not extricate myself from the Reich, the Law, the obedient religious, the snitches and the busybodies who surround us, outnumbering us.

The next stage in the development of this throttling Totalitaria is a deluge of new rules to obey and worst of all, an increasing loss of governance over our own bodies and, ultimately, our minds. The World Health Organisation wants to shoulder those responsibilities, so we don’t have to….. 🙄

LET’S BE REALISTIC HERE!

Spiritually we were defeated 2,000 years ago -

and the exit from this present and physical Totalitaria depends on a critical mass of individuals actively overthrowing it.

The Empire will fight us fiercely and to the death, as the example given by the story of Boudicca:

So I am inclined to honour and remember the British Queen Boodica (Boadicea) with a reprimand reminiscent of her efforts to rally Celtic tribes recorded by Tacitus.

In honour of that famous Queen I wrote:

The Brit and Aussie governments are taking the piss. They think that we will be defeated by a couple of trick laws! Don’t make me laugh. We are the real resistance and our enemy has used “grossly unethical” tactics against us throughout history. Crucified, fed to lions, enslaved, worked to death, force marched, poisoned, gassed and fire bombed. We have a history as old as the Roman Empire and more. Modern online dissident ghettos, being lied about in the media, unheard or misquoted, false arrests, chemical coshes and imprisonments are nothing by comparison with the deprivations our ancestors suffered. Boohoo! We were banned from Facebook, Twitter and Discord in 2020. None of us are new to this treatment. So quit whinging and get off your knees. This war ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I am too fucking busy for that malarkey. Boodicca - Essex girl stalking Romans. Follow me. I ain’t backing down.

Quoted from:

So this is the spirit with which I enter 2026.

Totalitaria, the modern Roman Empire, must be driven into the history books where it belongs. It does not serve life. It serves annihilation and death.

If we never get to the point where we name our tyrants, we can never know or explain why they have created this system.

We need to know them as intimately as they know us.

We need to understand their motivations and especially their fears.

Because, eventually, they have to be brought back into the collective consciousness.

And at a soul level we know this is true.

WHERE ARE WE? Frances Leader · Sep 13 If we never get to the point where we name our tyrants, we can never know or explain why they have created this system. Read full story

—0—

If you appreciate my thoughts and articles but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.

Love ya! 😍