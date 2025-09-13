If we never get to the point where we name our tyrants, we can never know or explain why they have created this system.

We need to know them as intimately as they know us.

We need to understand their motivations and especially their fears.

Because, eventually, they have to be brought back into the collective consciousness.

And at a soul level we know this is true.

This is why I am here asking you the question:

What is your purpose in writing on Substack?

Before you begin to formulate a reply, consider this:

You are marginalised in this ghetto for dissidents.

Your light is a tiny glimmer in one small corner of the internet which is barely known about by the general public. We are not permitted the full reach of interaction because we question the narrative and that is why we are incarcerated here!

The general public do not know that you or I exist.

That is the effect of organised crime power. They own it all. One way or another.

We are given this small echo chamber space in which to operate and we are easily monitored and limited here.

I think our long winded carefully constructed articles are draining our energy and especially, that of our readers. We will never quite arrive at the satisfying conclusion we seek and we certainly will never reach the size of audience we imagine we need.

A friend casually commented to me:

“I guess you plan to turn your work into books at some point.” and I commented that I am writing my fourth book, published exclusively on Substack right now.

Those books are marginalised because the mechanisms which keep people enslaved are impervious to conscientious objectors….

As is always the case in every war.

When I used to write on Facebook, Twitter and Discord I often puzzled over the names of those platforms. I thought that Facebook was like writing my own GCHQ or CIA file. Twitter was a space for irrelevant, irreverent gossip and Discord was so named to display discordance and disparate niche interests.

Substack is an unappealing name, don’t you think?

Why do you imagine the owners of this site chose that name? Sub signifies below or beneath. Stack signifies stored conveniently out of the way.

Substack as a place is, therefore, a dark and dank dungeon of the internet. An underground echo chamber where we can hear only the cries of our fellow inmates.

It is even a torture chamber that festers out of sight, forgotten by a potentially thirsty audience, but irritated and antagonised, picked over and examined by totalitarian tyrants who carefully control the narratives.

We are prisoners of conscience whose tongues lie, bleeding and flapping on the floor, cut from our agonised and silenced mouths by invisible forces operating from the shadows.

Had you considered this glaring analogy of our reality?

