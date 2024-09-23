We all encounter psychopaths and narcissists during our lifetimes.

But do we know how to recognise them quickly?

While listening to this I was repeatedly triggered to remember some very uncomfortable moments in my life.

There have been times when I have been the victim of psychopaths. All the signs were there but, at the time, I doubted my instincts and wanted to think the best of people.

There were also times when my friends would marvel that I did not seek revenge on my enemies which many interpreted as weakness.

I remember when I was utterly betrayed and begging the Universe not to punish that person, to forgive them because they did not know what they were doing.

But the Universe did not listen to me and I witnessed some harsh repercussions, sometimes life changing repercussions.

You may be curious about those experiences…. you can read about them in lurid detail in my autobiography here:

But before you peek at my story….

Listen to Chase Hughes.

He is the US Government’s brainwashing and interrogation expert training the intelligence agencies, a neuroscientist, and the world’s #1 human behaviour expert. He spent 20 years in the US military and trains intelligence agents and companies on human hacking, influence, persuasion, interrogation, and negotiation.

With his guidance we learn about people but also, we learn some profound things about ourselves and the societies we have built.

A screenshot from the video at the 1 hour 50 minute point:

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here » https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader