The issue of rapidly depleting our finite resources is often mentioned as the Club of Rome's motive for depopulation. Back in 1972 they were convincing the United Nations with their book "Limits to Growth".

Back in 2022 I chose to write my most controversial research into a fiction novel.

I literally concealed my greatest and most powerful 'finds' in a story about a rich young woman who was taking her first journey down the rabbit holes of conspiracy reality.

In one particular chapter I introduced the Fusion Torch of infinitely recyclable matter:

I quoted the inventors of the Fusion Torch verbatim in that chapter.

In the comments I was able to emphasise the information hidden in my fictional novel:

"For materials processing and natural resources, the plasma torch, operating at temperatures below that required for fusion, can break down and separate many materials into their constituent elements and isotopes, meaning that chemical and nuclear “waste” can be processed into valuable resources. Such plasma torches can be a driver towards the higher densities of power achievable with a self-sustaining fusion reaction, at which point we could theoretically extract many times the current annual production of iron, copper, aluminium, and many other resources from virtually any cubic mile of dirt, and reprocess the valuable concentrations of materials in landfills."

BUT THOSE WORDS WERE NOT FICTION.

I knew ‘they’ were working on Fusion Energy.... King Charles III gave hints to it in his write-up in the Carta Terra document. It seems to me that this phenomenally powerful technology has been carefully concealed but continued with considerable financial investment from private/public partnerships.

Now, finally in 2024, we can view explanations. Well, as much as ‘they’ want us to know, that is….

From THE ROYAL INSTITUTION we hear:

Do you think that these projects are bringing us closer to the dream of virtually limitless, clean energy?

Will it be FREE?

“Fusion has potential to deliver safe, sustainable, low carbon energy for generations to come. It is based on the same processes that power the sun and stars. When a mix of two forms of hydrogen are heated to extreme temperatures – 10 times hotter than the core of the sun – they fuse together to create helium and release huge amounts of energy. Fusion energy has the potential to provide ‘baseload’ power, complementing renewable and other low carbon energy sources as a share of many countries’ energy portfolios. Achieving this involves working at the forefront of science, engineering, and technology.” ~ UK Gov press release Oct 2023 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ceo-appointed-to-deliver-uk-prototype-fusion-energy-plant

Are we closer to the limitless RECYCLING of resources as promised by the Fusion Torch?

