A quote from Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars:
WATCH THE VIDEO »
Some screenshots from the video:
For more details of the relationship between Electro-Magnetic Frequencies (EMF) and Covid 19 please visit my archive:
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
This is maybe the BEST video EVER, for the clarity and the explanations, and conclusions, except for the problem of Dr. M saying what she said about "viruses" in looking at photos of exosomes, which was the FIRST problem, waaaay back-- a simple mistake, with this crowd, and my jaw dropped, too! (She did clarify this later, tho.)
When the electron microscope was able to show us these teeeeeny tiiiiiiny little cells, which were only found in diseased tissue, it was ASSUMED that they were toxins, when they were something more akin to JANITOR cells, created to clean out the toxins. As Tom Cowan put it, if you went down the street and saw a house on fire, would you automatically think the firemen there started the fire? This video gives information that is very explanatory, much of which I read about back in 2020-21, amazingly enough. Since then, I've heard a LOT of bollocky bullshit from a great number of people, but there were several doctors/scientists waaaay back there who were onto this and honest about what is going on. AND---
She later DID say, toward the end, that there's never been an isolated virus. This is the trouble with simply shutting off a video before you've reached the end of it... I've done that, too.
I saw Dr, Merritt waaaaaaaaay back there, and liked her very much, but haven't seen much of her lately... We get off into our "chosen" lanes, so to speak, on SS and everywhere else that is a manipulated, online source. And-- are not ALL online sources manipulated? At least, there is a potential for it, or for what I'd call "Grouping" like on SS.
I'm heartened to see this. She is very good at explanations, and I trust her, which is something right there! I'm going to watch it again, at some point, or download it, if I can because of her good advice...
And "stop being part of the Evil," we need that kind of clarity, no?
THANK YOU, FRANITA!!!! GOOD CATCH!
Here’s a video I bookmarked several years ago that lends witness to the digital control grid (its so convenient!) being a major goal: from the ever dystopian Thales group, check out only 0:36 seconds in. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PxvNzzgoJX8
Makes the blood run cold.