A quote from Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars:

WATCH THE VIDEO »

Dr Lee Merritt on Rumble

Some screenshots from the video:

For more details of the relationship between Electro-Magnetic Frequencies (EMF) and Covid 19 please visit my archive:

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.