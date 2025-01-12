A great deal of my research since 2010 has centred around revealing how history is alarmingly inaccurate. It is a thankless task, but not one that I am alone in tackling. Over the years I have been fortunate enough to come across authors who have shone a bright light on the discrepancies, omissions and outright lies we have been fed by academia, the media and (worse offender of all) Hollywood. Those brave authors’ work is often dismissed or obscured but, following their lead, can be a wonderfully absorbing and exciting journey into the unknown.

I have been very interested in tracing the enormous global influence of the Venetians, as can be seen in my series of articles compiled here:

Their story is absolutely intriguing to me because they have been very careful to conceal their power by using other people as proxies throughout their progress towards an invincible totalitarian global governance. There have been times when I have gasped, almost in admiration, at their astonishing ability to obscure their hand in geo-politics by astutely employing human shields as a vanguard. However, they cannot resist dropping hints for the astute to follow via their favourite symbols and images such as -

Today, I was led to investigate the seaman and explorer John Cabot (Giovanni Caboto), thanks to a hint given (before the paywall) on a recent post by the Phoenician Hunter:

A statue of John Cabot at Cape Bonavista, widely regarded as the site of his landing in Newfoundland in 1497

John Cabot, also known as Giovanni Zuan Caboto, was an Italian explorer and navigator born around 1450 in Genoa, Italy. He moved to Venice around 1461 and became a Venetian citizen in 1476. Cabot is famous for his 1497 voyage to North America under the commission of Henry VII of England, where he explored coastal parts of North America. This expedition marked the earliest known European exploration of North America since the Norse visits to Vinland in the eleventh century.

John Cabot in traditional Venetian garb – mural painting by Giustino Menescardi (1762), in the Sala dello Scudo in the Doge's Palace, Venice

John Cabot led me to learn of a dedicated historian who had repeatedly tried to track down and eventually tell the true story of his explorations and adventures.

That historian was Dr Alwyn Ruddock, who dedicated decades of her life to meticulously searching out the truth about John Cabot and his crew of Bristol mariners only to strictly order, via her last will and testament, the complete destruction of her entire collection of unpublished manuscripts, papers and records upon her death.

She wrote:

I much dislike posthumous publication and do not wish anyone to try to finish work left unfinished by me at the time of my death. The only exception to this shall be a book which may be already in the press in course of publication at the time of my death or incapacity. All the work to be destroyed is entirely my own property. The expenses of the collection and revision have been paid for by me without any publishers advance payment or any grant, academic or otherwise, to help pay for the collection or travelling expenses in England, Europe and America. Nothing is to be sold or given to any other person or to any library university or other institution. ~ extract from https://www.strangehistory.net/2012/11/28/alwyn-ruddock-enemy-of-history/

I was shocked. My interest was piqued. What on earth would induce such a decision?

It occurred to me that Dr Ruddock may have been the victim of pre-internet censorship and cancellation because there was a strong possibility that she had uncovered irrefutable evidence of early Venetian spy-networking which eventually led to the foundation of the deceptively named, British Empire. A domineering globalist empire which was never truly British, but was developed over centuries by the Venetian families operating from their financial headquarters in the independent City of London.

Alwyn Ruddock’s work, had it ever been published, may have blown the Venetian’s cover up in smoke! From 1965 until shortly before her death in 2005 she assiduously guarded the sources she had discovered and only ever obliquely referenced them in her communications with fellow historians. Always, she was trying to get her work published but her efforts were repeatedly rejected by publishing houses. It is a fascinating but very sad story.

It makes me wonder how many other brilliant researchers and writers have been prevented from publishing vital information. It is probably far more than we know. A publisher once commented that only one in a hundred books makes it into print and all the major publishers are owned by the same corporations who keep strict control over their portfolios.

I encourage you to read a very thorough account of Alwyn Ruddock’s life and the opposition she experienced entitled Rewriting History: Alwyn Ruddock and John Cabot by Douglas Hunter. It provides a sensitive insight into the woman and reveals some of the thought-provoking facts she had uncovered during her life’s work.

Thankfully, she has not been forgotten, and there are other historians on the trail of her discoveries:

“She claimed to have found evidence that Bristol men had reached North America prior to John Cabot’s famous 1497 expedition, which initiated Europe’s exploration and settlement of the northern continent. Ruddock also argued for a previously unknown religious colony allegedly established in Newfoundland in 1498; and she offered reasons to believe that the Bristol explorers had charted much of the eastern seaboard of North America by 1500, long before those coasts were investigated by Juan Ponce de Leon (1513–21) and Giovanni da Verrazano (1524).” ~ excerpt from a paper entitled William Weston: early voyager to the New World.

I found the story compelling and a sound example of how powerful people like the Venetian Black Nobility families can control the narratives we see and hear while protecting their globalist agenda. People have always been persecuted, overlooked or silenced for revealing the truth.

It is time to bring many more of their stories into the light.

