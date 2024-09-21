Do not recommend that I watch any more of this crap .

Sabrina Wallace, the ‘psinergist’ does not have a scientific, fact-based approach. Neither does Todd Callender, Dr Ardis, Dr Ruby or Maria Zeee and any number of random fearmongering ‘Vril Maidens’. Must I make a list?

Sabrina is extrapolating and bamboozling you with jargon.

Look up biotelemetrics, IEEE802.11 and read the wiki entries about those two things.

Know this, and you can quote me on this....

The predators do not need implants, augmentations, nano-bots in our blood, graphene in our brains or even fitbits on our wrists.

All they have to do is drone over you and beam a 60 GHz electro-magnetic frequency in your general direction. They can do it via your smart phone too.

That frequency spins the oxygen atoms in the air and, presto, you die of hypoxia with NO RESIDUES OR OBVIOUS SIGNS. Nobody needs a licence to use the 60 GHz frequency….. NOTE THAT. Check it.

Pilo-erection and even a fully expanded biofield or aura IS NOT going to help you because it will be immediately disabled.

The doctor, writing your death certificate, will say you experienced a cardiac arrest or sudden unexplained death.

So watch this video with discernment. Hear about Sabrina’s religious hallucinations and her faked psychic abilities. Hear how she defies anyone to call her out on her semi-hysterical rants.

THEN tell me why you are following her every word because I just don’t get it.

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here » https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader