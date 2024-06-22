WHAT IS 5G: FRIEND OR FOE?
A fabulous documentary from Christine S. Zipps and Prof. Olle Johansson
I am thrilled to share this amazingly comprehensive video which we can share with sceptical family and friends.
I have worked for eight years, collecting material which draws attention to the risks of electro-magnetic radiation. Naturally, this video is included in my ever-growing archive which you can find here:
Please share the documentary and my archive of supporting written work.
Plus about 90 percent of food sold is irradiated. But very few talk about the increase in all natural energies and radiations. With the weakening magnetosphere it may become a major issue. And the reason it may not be discussed is because the is no cure for it ( which would stop massive funding ) Historical evidence for this is the extinction of neanderthals and why our ancestors became cave dwelling and the explosion of cave art about 42,000 years ago ( aka ) the Laschamp event ( magnetic excursion ) where between 65 to 95 percent of life went Bye-Bye.
THANK YOU, I’ve been looking for something like this. Onwards and Forwards to another sleepless night😜!