Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
16h

I explained very carefully who the Black Nobility are and why they are important in this interview with Jerm Warfare:

https://rss.com/podcasts/jerm-warfare-2025/1983779/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
15h

My intuition says people like Bibi are Zionist but call themselves Jews. Which they are not.

I watch and conclude based on Israel was way ahead of any country getting the first mRNA shots and boosters. 1

A depopulation move.

2. The iron dome Oct 7th they allowed the carnage and made sure their own people were hung out to dry.

3. I don’t have all the dots connected but I am also leaning to there was no holocaust … it’s a propaganda poor me we are victims to garner support.

4. The rockerfellers set up Israel, I’m sure many True Jews live there with honorable intentions

5. The Hell that Israel inflicts on Gaza has made hate the reason for breathing revenge rage from the Palestinians.

Judge by their actions iD say Zionism says it’s Jewish in the Bible it mentions the Jews not being Jews. Wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Not sure the answer is to continue to support the Zionist … seems to me Trump is not taking shit from Bibi.

Bibi gift to Trump the golden explosive cell phone is a strange gift.

Seems to me the Devil wears many faces and costumes Zionist Muslims

Ukrainians. The devils brew judge a tree by its fruits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture