Zionism's roots can be traced back to the earliest Christian Crusades.

Zionism was originally a movement to acquire the Holy Land for the Catholic Church and its Papacy.

Zionists are, therefore, the arch enemies of all Jews.

THE FINAL SOLUTION

I am of the opinion that Jews have been enticed to and corralled in Palestine so that the ruling predator families who control the Vatican can enact their 'final solution' and blow them off the map with a false flag attack designed to incriminate Iran.

I explained how and why this has been done in this article:

THE OUTCOME

The Zionist leadership of Israel is committing more and more shocking atrocities so that, when the final solution occurs, nobody will have sympathy for the complete loss of all the people in Israel, including huge chunks of the surrounding nations.

Meanwhile, the Black Nobility, via its citadel the Vatican, will swoop in to claim full ownership and exploitation of the entire region, robbing both the Jews and the Arabs of their historic heritage.

This is why western ‘Christian’ countries unfailingly support Zionism and refuse to show any mercy to Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese, or Yemenis. It is why they criminalise us if we protest about the slaughter. It is why they are happy to continue funding and fuelling the wars in the middle east.

Depopulating the Levant makes it easier to turn the entire region into an extraction mine for oil, gas and minerals. A big fat KERCHING for the international crime syndicate aka the Black Nobility.

Personally, I do not find any of these outcomes remotely Christian…. Do you?

