Hope and Tivan have made a video which explains Covid and how it relates to electro-magnetic frequencies used by the Internet of Things even the Internet of Bodies.
Check it out, engage your brain and share this information everywhere please!
https://rumble.com/v30bdje-great-reset-technology-explained.-how-they-connect-humans-to-the-internet-t.html
YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TERAHERTZ
EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT THE CONNECTION BETWEEN ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION AND COVID19 CAN BE FOUND IN MY ARCHIVES:
https://francesleader.substack.com/p/all-my-substack-articles-on-emfc19
Excellent video. I immediately recognized Dr. Jessica Rose as narrator. Loved the trumpet sounding off to signal “we’re telling you this is imperative to hear”. Well done.