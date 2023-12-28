I am in UK and have lobbied, emailed, written and phoned everyone from my village forum to the local council to the county council and to the government, even to the Prime Minister himself about the installation of 5G towers and repeaters.

I have been doing this since 2016. I actually got a serious response occasionally over the years and every time I was fobbed off with the same b/s.

The relevant clauses within ICNIRP’s appraisals of electro-magnetic frequencies and radiation focus on a six minute exposure and only assess the burn factor, not the deeper genetic impact or the effect on neurons and certainly not the devastation to wildlife.

As my regular readers know, I have been thrown off all social media for writing about these topics, especially when I noted that the symptoms of Covid19 are identical to microwave sickness. Ooh, they did not like me talking about THAT taboo subject, did they?

This last seven years have been demoralising, but I am a Barefoot Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, under the responsibilities of which I have NO CHOICE but to alert my various officials and my fellow residents about any threat to their health.

Short of actually dismantling the offending equipment, I am not exactly sure what to do next. So I silently scream and churn out another post like this one.

I am aware of many groups, scientists, doctors and even court cases which have been addressing the subject to no avail. 5G and beyond is so vital for the Internet of Things that the telecoms industry has carte blanche to continue installing towers, repeaters and satellites well into the future.

I have an archive of material which may overwhelm you if you look at it. It is vast and constantly updated with additional links in the comments.

I am at my wits end now, I will be honest!

5G is a potent weapon, not a telecoms improvement! Here in the UK we are not permitted to object to towers on the grounds of health. We can only complain about aesthetics, i.e., we can say that they are an eyesore BUT this simply results in them installing fake trees which merely disguise the equipment.

A QC recently took the UK government to court and lost his case. Upon receiving a refusal for permission to appeal Mrs Justice Stacey’s order, we have now proceeded with our application to the European Court of Human Rights. All this takes time and meanwhile our wildlife is devastated and our people are sickening fast, if not actually dying.

I note that the WEF and UN are fully behind and festooned with 5G active equipment, as are most hospitals, care homes, municipal buildings, airports, stations, trains and motorways.

It is a kill grid and I think that it is a DELIBERATE population reduction mechanism.

“Wait a minute!” I hear you thinking…..

“You have got us here under false pretences, Fran!”

“What does any of this have to do with massive rises in our energy bills?”

Well, I recently received a notification that my electricity costs will increase again. This is the third time in 2023 - my bill is now almost DOUBLE what it was last year!

So I struggled to scour the paperwork they sent me (pale grey tiny type on a dull white background 🙄)… I could not find a single reason given for this latest assault on my meagre income. I dread to think how anyone living on benefits can possibly survive in this hellhole of a country! Unemployed people receive less than £80 a week to live on!

😐How is that even possible?

Anyway, it has been bugging me since just before Christmas.

I was thinking: “The nerve of these filthy rich corporations!” as I tried to figure out how to cut my energy usage down yet again.

THEN IT HIT ME! LIKE A EUREKA MOMENT!

OH I GET IT!

We are paying for the VAST energy costs TO RUN the 5G towers and repeaters!

If you take a look at any one of those huge ugly monstrosities that have sprung up all around us since 2018, they have very thick electricity cables running up them. Newer ones have the wiring inside so you don’t wonder too much about it. But it is there, I assure you. Like your cooker cable only 5 times as thick.

This article explains just how much energy they require: https://ehtrust.org/science/reports-on-power-consumption-and-increasing-energy-use-of-wireless-systems-and-digital-ecosystem/

“A lurking threat behind the promise of 5G delivering up to 1,000 times as much data as today’s networks is that 5G could also consume up to 1,000 times as much energy,” Dexter Johnson in the IEEE Spectrum. Why? Because there will be an increase in the number of small cells, massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas, cloud computing and an explosion of internet connected devices.

WHY SHOULD TELECOMS SACRIFICE A CHUNK OF THEIR PROFIT WHEN THE ENERGY COMPANIES CAN EASILY PASS THE COSTS ONTO THE CONSUMERS? GENIUS!

The infrastructure is in public spaces, isn’t it? So therefore, according to the profit-driven monkeys in these corporations, they can justify passing the escalating energy costs onto you and me with impunity!

“It is for the public good!” is becoming the mantra of the decade, don’t you think?

I will leave you to ponder…..