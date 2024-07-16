I have been waiting 2 long years for this.

In December of 2022 Mike Adams of Natural News conducted and published his analysis of the strange white fibrous clots that embalmers were pulling out of the veins and arteries of their deceased clients.

Thanks to John O’Looney, British funeral director, and others the matter was raised repeatedly on social media but he was unable to persuade authorities to investigate his concerns.

What we needed was confirmation of Mike Adams’ analysis and some explanation for the enormous level of phosphorus in the clots. Of course we suspected that the mRNA vaccines were involved.

This forum conversation includes a scientific presentation which confirms our very worst fears:

https://rumble.com/v571rqc-funeral-embalmers-directors-and-new-evidence-on-white-clots-presented-in-pr.html

Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast host Tony Lohnes welcomes Deborah George, a funeral director from Australia, John O’Looney (UK) and Richard Hirschman (USA) and introduces his special guest, Greg Harrison who delivers a shocking scientific presentation.

One word (among the many seen in the studies presented) hit me in the heart....

That word seen here is ‘ irreversible’ :

Once those polymers begin to form it appears that there is no way to disintegrate them!

The only cure is surgical removal but even that seems overwhelmingly impossible, given the quantity and locations both within the vascular system and the lymphatic system.

THIS COMPOUND IS ACTIVATING A NATURAL WOUND HEALING REPAIR MECHANISM!

This is a horrific murder weapon operating clandestinely within the bodies of those among us who trusted the experts and took the vaccines. I suspect that we will be seeing more denial from the authorities who promoted and, in some cases, enforced or coerced these 'safe and effective' injections on an unsuspecting public worldwide.

I take no joy in sharing this sobering information.

😔

ONWARDS!

xx

