This post introduces a drug which is causing problems in the USA:

It is notable that we in Europe are oblivious of this product because, although it is produced by European science, it is not for sale here at all.

Hardly surprising! It is terrible.

I have promised to write a post about obesity and now is obviously the right time to tackle that issue but first, let’s familiarise ourselves with the three body types that we see in human beings:

ENDOMORPHS, MESOMORPHS & ECTOMORPHS

Body types or somatotypes are hereditary traits based on your skeletal frame (bone structure and density) and body composition (muscle and fat mass). Understanding bone structure and fat/muscle distribution can help you reach your fitness goals. Ectomorph: This body type is thin, usually tall, and lanky. Individuals with a sturdy, rounder bone structure have wider hips, stocky limbs and barrel-shaped rib cages. They struggle to gain weight no matter how many carbs or how much fat they eat.

They usually have a lean build with long limbs and small muscles.

To gain weight naturally, they must load up on carbs and foods full of calories.

Most of their calories should come from carbs and at least 25 percent from protein if they want to build muscles.

It is also important to indulge in high-intensity interval training and eat something small every two hours. They must be sure to get all necessary nutrients to build strong muscles. Endomorph: If an individual finds it ridiculously tough to shed fat, then they probably have an endomorphic body type. They tend to gain weight faster. However, they look curvy. Endomorphs usually look broader and have a triangular bone structure, narrower hips, and broader shoulders. They usually have broad shoulders, narrow hips and shorter limbs. While they have larger muscle mass, they also have a higher fat percentage because they are predisposed to storing fat rather than building muscles.

They store excess weight in their thighs, buttocks and hips giving them a pear-shaped appearance. The best way for an endomorph to lose weight is through a combination of healthy eating and regular exercise.

Start by cutting down carbs to only 30 percent of total daily calories. The other 70 percent should be divided into protein and good fats.

Cardio is the best form of exercise because it ensures that the body does not revert to fat-storing stages.

They can also do high-intensity interval training and cross-training to build muscles.

Their main goal should not be to lose weight but to boost metabolism and prevent calories from turning into fat. Mesomorph: This body type is generally considered the ideal body type. Individuals usually look lighter and have a more rectangular bone structure, longer limbs, thinner bones and a flatter ribcage. A mesomorph has a natural tendency to stay fit and achieve muscle mass very easily.

They have more muscle than fat on their bodies and are not overweight or underweight.

Just like ectomorphs, mesomorphs too can eat whatever they like without putting on weight, but the flip side here is that they may gain weight just as easily if they aren’t careful.

Because people with this body type have a lot to do with muscle, it stands to reason that they need a more protein-based diet that can help build and repair muscles.

They also need to consume a lot of fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants and whole grains (quinoa, oats, etc.).

Just because mesomorphs have a naturally muscular body doesn’t mean they don’t need to exercise. They do need training to stay lean. Alternating between weights and cardio would be the ideal workout for mesomorphs.

Obviously, the only body type who might suffer from extreme obesity is the ENDOMORPH.

WHY DO ENDOMORPHS GET FAT?

Modern allopathic doctors attribute unusual weight gain to one of two factors:

Hormonal body type, characterized by imbalanced hormone levels due to factors including impaired liver function, diet, and exposure to environmental pollutants or stress. Your hormones determine body fat deposition, and imbalance can lead to persistent weight gain and inability to lose it.

Metabolic body type, determined by your genetic predisposition, your metabolism, and your body’s overall energy needs.

So the doctors will sometimes prescribe pharmaceuticals to correct hormone imbalances or slow metabolism.

I WOULD LIKE TO INTRODUCE YOU TO ANOTHER FACTOR!

What do these areas have in common? POVERTY!

Now why would poverty result in obese children? Crazy, isn’t it?

Well, I have a hypothesis which may explain.

Poor families tend to bulk up on cheap carbohydrates (potatoes, bread, pasta, sugar and pastries). What lurks, hidden within these products, but does not merit a mention on the labelling?

GLYPHOSATE!

“Glyphosate is the active substance in many herbicides (weed killers) and is widely used around the world. It is a non-selective, systemic herbicide /weedkiller and was first used in the UK in 1976. Glyphosate is effective in controlling most weed species including perennials and grasses in many situations including amenity, forestry, aquatic and industrial situations. It is used by lots of people from farmers to foresters to gardeners to biologists trying to control invasive exotic plants. Since it is approved for use in many countries, it has been subject to extensive testing and regulatory assessment in the EU, USA and elsewhere, and by the World Health Organisation. ~ quoted from: https://www.hse.gov.uk/pesticides/using-pesticides/general/glyphosate-faqs.htm

Watch this video to hear Dr Zach Bush explain why Glyphosate is possibly a health risk for humans:

Any un-natural chemical compound cannot be digested, so what does your body do with them?

Ectomorphs burn them up in acid digestion fluids. So do mesomorphs. But endomorphs cannot do that, their bodies STORE the unrecognised toxins as far from the vital organs as possible! Hence, weight gain!

BUT THERE IS MORE!

Poor families tend to live in close proximity to industrial or commercial centres where telecommunication masts and towers are erected on most municipal buildings, hospitals and schools.

It should be noted that, simultaneous with the introduction of glyphosates from 1974, technology was introducing wireless telecommunications:

Experiments on rats, undertaken in Russia in the early 1970s, found that microwaves (man-made electro-magnetic frequencies) would cause some shocking effects and one of those was significant changes in metabolism, known to cause obesity. Observations were made to confirm that ill effects were cumulative.

https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf

This one is particularly detailed: https://stateofthenation2012.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/us_dia_1976_biological_effects_of_electromagnetic_radiation.pdf

This 16.46 minute podcast with power points explains Exposure to EMF and Risk of Miscarriage, Asthma, and Obesity by Dr De Kun Li.

There have been many studies which observe changes in thyroid glands which can also contribute to obesity in children particularly.

https://ehtrust.org/published-research-on-children-wireless-radiation-and-electromagnetic-radiation/

Dr George Carlo: The Wireless Industry is Committing Scientific Fraud (1.27mins)

CONCLUSION

The extreme obesity we are seeing among many children and adults is unprecedented.

We never saw so many overweight people before the 1990s.

I propose that we stop stigmatising and fat-shaming these unfortunate people and communicate to them that they may benefit from completely avoiding both foods which are contaminated with GLYPHOSATE and sources of ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION.

In respect of children in particular, please provide any parents that you know with this comprehensive explanation of the risks to their children from WiFi in schools.

The last word goes to Dave Reed, who inspired this post with one of his punchy memes as follows: