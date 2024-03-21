There is a strategy afoot which was used during the Spanish Flu epidemic. In 1918 the US army erected high powered radio transmitters near their barracks in Kansas. The soldiers were immediately struck down with catastrophic and unexplained illness.

They knew why.

It was the radio-waves.

So Rockefeller and his institute immediately prepared a vaccine cocktail full of all sorts of poison and began giving that to all the military men before they were deployed to Europe. Everywhere the US military went, the general public were warned of the strange illness and were offered this new vaccine. People were masked. Health facilities became overrun with war casualties and those who were sick from the radio-waves AND those who were reacting to the toxic vaccines.

The symptoms were so varied that nobody could work out what to do. One thing stuck out.... no efforts to infect the uninfected succeeded. None. Even the horses were sick but did not infect each other. They put snot up noses.... and failed to infect people and horses.

It was a clusterfuck.

But it was a very successful clusterfuck.

It killed far more people that the wars!

There is NO DOUBT in my mind that the telecoms corporations knew that introducing 5G was going to cause dramatic health reactions and sure enough, as soon as Wuhan was switched on for the UN Military Games in Oct 2019, people were going down like flies. Hospitals had 5G antennae on the roofs. Major venues, shopping centres and municipal buildings were all fitted with 5G first. Elderly residencies especially.

The progress of the illness followed the roll out of 5G both chronologically and geographically until the vaccine was finally approved to be given to the public in December of 2020.

By dispersing the vaccine to the most vulnerable elderly first, the waters were forever muddied in exactly the same way that they had been in 1920!

People began to get sick even if 5G had not been set up in their area. They didn't die from the same symptoms. They died of intubation and poor protocols, plus starvation and fluid deprivation + too much morphine and Midazolam (in the UK) - other drugs did the job in other countries.

The intention is to murder multiple billions and the root cause is 5G EMFs being covered up by vaccines - NOT WORKING IN TANDEM.

Most of the vaccines were probably duds.... saline.... but if people got them and subsequently died, nobody would suspect the 5G towers looming everywhere, they would (as they DO) blame the vaccines and let telecoms continue to get on with the job of murdering everyone.

THE ONLY CLUE is the wildlife..... the other animals.... the microbes, the insects, the birds and the trees and the plants.

THEY ARE NOT VACCINATED BUT THEY ARE ALL DYING!

That is why I keep trying to pound this truth home.....

People are missing the real root cause and falling for the lies.

Even YOU.

You have to admit you have been blaming the vaccines for all the sudden deaths, haven’t you? But what if I told you that intense electro-magnetic frequencies from all the generations of telecoms have so overloaded all living things that everything is struggling and dying all around you and you are not noticing!

Campaign to stop 5G

PLEASE!

Please tell me you get it now! Please!