Pasteur and Béchamp’s initial dispute over the existence of micro-organisms involved fermentation, which occurred around 1857-1858. Their rivalry began with Béchamp’s work on fermentation, which he attributed to the growth of moulds requiring air, while Pasteur concluded that fermentation was due to living micro-organisms. This disagreement set the stage for their ongoing conflict, which later extended to the silkworm disease pébrine and the broader germ theory.

Louis Pasteur

Antoine Bechamp

The exact moment when they first argued specifically about viruses is not known, but it can be inferred that their debates on micro-organisms and disease causation likely included discussions about viruses, given the context of their broader scientific disagreements.

So, I find it somewhat amusing that 167 years of very fierce debate continues unresolved, long after these two men have died.

Original script of Hamlet by Shakespeare pertaining to whether life is worth living or not.

Since 2020 I have had the misfortune of taking part, wading through and witnessing endless battles between people who claim to be strong believers in Terrain Theory. The problem is, as with many issues, they can’t actually agree.

It has been a very long and tiresome four years.

Today, the last day of 2024, I peeked in at the latest kerfuffle.

Be warned, do not enter here unless you have hours to spare and an endless appetite for petty peeves:

After digesting the gist of this very lengthy post and comments, I had a few questions for everyone with skin in the game!

So I dared to add my tuppence worth to the 200+ comments that were already accumulated there.

I asked them:

1) Do we have to passively watch people dying until the old argument is settled before we identify what really made a lot of people very sick at the beginning of 2020?

2) Will any of you ever recognise the impact of the extremely novel telecommunications technology (activated since 2019) which has severely disrupted the earth's electro-magnetic field?

3) Would it be too much to ask you all to think beyond selfish human concerns and squabbles?

4) To think about all of nature which is silently suffering an ecocide all around us?

5) Could we please stop arguing and actually do something to stop that?

My evidence archive is growing rather cumbersome!

The effects of electromagnetic fields on the natural world are vast. And the way we’re moving forward, we’ll soon reach a stage where the damage caused by our actions will be irreversible. This is why right now is a good time for us to take stock of what we’re doing and slow ourselves down….. perhaps even STOP.

