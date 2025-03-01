I am sure you have all seen the train-wreck press conference in the Oval office between Trump and Zelensky, but if you missed it (because you actually have a life) here it is:

I found Patrick Lancaster’s video analysis interesting:

But here is my take:

At the end of the day, the two leaders abandoned plans to sign a minerals deal which would have given further US military support in exchange for access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

I think Trump is a globalist and his main reason for playing the part of the peacemaker is to get his sticky mitts on the rare earth minerals under Ukraine's prime grain growing land. The globalists want to tear that country up with deep vast mining operations run by international corporations for international crime syndicate coffers. The USA taxpayer won't get its $300 billion investment back - that is gone to the military complex for the regeneration of military hardware and novel weapons. They needed to waste their stockpiles to make room for the future electro-magnetic pulse and laser star wars ordnance.

Zelensky did not like the 'deal' that was on the table so he deliberately kicked off a disagreement by spouting his standard propaganda about the events of 2014 which you outlined in your analysis here Patrick.

Meanwhile Putin and Lavrov must be munching the popcorn along with the rest of the world wondering what is coming next in this ridiculous soap opera!

Macron and Starmer are champing at the bit (as good little globalist gofer doggies) desperate to earn their good-boy treats from their bosses in the Club of Rome and above by putting boots on the ground. I doubt that they will dare to do that without US involvement.

Trump will maintain his position of peacemaker, buying time but the flow of US weapons will grind to a halt and Ukraine will have to surrender and remove Zelensky from power (if he does not scarper of his own accord).

That will leave the country wide open for Russia to speedily sweep across and claim everything all the way to Kiev - so the rare earth minerals will become Russian and Trump will have to develop a deal with Putin to buy in.... or not.

Overall I see the entire deck of cards in Putin's hand and I think he is the better card sharp, certainly the better diplomat and a master chess player who already knows that the globalist and Zionist eyes are firmly locked on the potential mining prizes. How will he play his hand?

Putin may well be the only politician who sincerely cares about the Ukrainian people - they just don't know it yet.

I am very keen to hear from either Putin or Lavrov (after they finish their popcorn and giggles, of course!)

According to Al Jazeera:

As the Ukrainian leader left the White House shortly after the verbal match, Trump took to the Truth Social social media app, which he owns, to write that Zelenskyy was not “ready for peace if America is involved”. “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace,” he added. Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting to thank the US for its support. “Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he wrote. Here is how some other world leaders reacted to the heated dispute: Deputy head of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on Telegram that Trump had given Ukraine a “strong slap on the wrist”. “For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it’s not enough – we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine,” Medvedev said. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Kallas said it was clear that “the free world needs a new leader”. “Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine,” Kallas said in a social media post. “We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back [against] the aggressor,” she added. “Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge.” French President Emmanuel Macron Macron told reporters in Portugal that Russia is the “aggressor” in the Ukraine war and Ukrainians are the “aggressed people”. “I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others,” Macron said. “And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they’re good to remember at times like these, that’s all,” he added. Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office [Mystyslav Chernov/AP Photo] Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere Stoere condemned the events in the White House as “serious and disheartening.” “Ukraine still needs the US’s support, and Ukraine’s security and future are also important to the US and to Europe. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia. That Trump accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from,” he said in a statement to Norwegian TV2. Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X that the only obstacle to peace was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “decision to continue his war of aggression”. “If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up,” Tsahkna wrote. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk “Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Tusk posted on X. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez “Ukraine, Spain stands with you,” Sanchez, wrote on X. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini “Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump”, Salvini wrote on X. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson “Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!” he wrote on X. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Von der Leyen posted a message of solidarity with Zelenskyy, writing on X: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless.”

Sir Keir Starmer in the Evening Standard:

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his “unwavering support for Ukraine” after speaking with both Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky following their heated exchange in the White House, Downing Street said.

