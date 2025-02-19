In January 2025 UK and Ukraine established a 100 Year Partnership Declaration, which includes commitments to strengthen cooperation in areas such as migration and mobility, social development, and technological innovation. According to UK Gov documentation the partnership aims to “harness the power of civil society and independent media, and to foster technological innovation in key sectors such as health, education, transport, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology.”

The UK has provided substantial military, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War. This includes training programs, intelligence support, and the provision of defensive military aid such as NLAW anti-tank missile systems.

The UK is also committed to supporting Ukraine's education recovery and reform ambitions, including policy exchanges, technical assistance, leadership training, and education partnerships. The UK supports British universities extending their educational offer in Ukraine, including higher education twinning initiatives and transnational education pilots. ~ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/one-hundred-year-partnership-agreement-between-the-united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland-and-ukraine

IS THIS ALMOST A DECLARATION OF WAR AGAINST RUSSIA?

The declaration seems to be focused on strengthening security ties and partnership between the UK and Ukraine, with an emphasis on holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine. The partnership is aimed at ensuring accountability for claimed Russian aggression in Ukraine, rather than being a direct declaration of war. For example, GOV.UK states that "In line with the relevant rules of international law, we will work together to ensure that Russia, as well as those responsible for the crime of aggression and atrocities committed in Ukraine, are held accountable."

The partnership clearly intends to deepen security ties and strengthen partnership for future generations, which implies a long-term commitment to cooperation and diplomacy rather than an immediate call to arms.

However, there are concerns about Russia's response to the partnership and potential implications for regional security. For instance, ZeroHedge says that Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has stated that "This war must end" and that concessions will need to be made by all parties involved. Ukrainska Pravda mentions the possibility of British military bases being established in Ukraine as part of the partnership.

Ukraine believes this partnership will help it fast-track its way into the NATO alliance. In recent days, nations like Poland have been recklessly calling for Ukraine to urgently join bloc, which would IMMEDIATELY begin the next world war. Everyone is keen to aid Ukraine in its war efforts but no one is willing to speak with Putin directly or discuss what actions must be taken to bring about peace. ~ https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/uk-and-ukraine-sign-100-year-partnership/

The latest pledges build on the £12.8bn the UK has already given to Ukraine and commitments of £3bn every year for "as long as it takes". As well as military support, including the delivery of a new mobile air defence system to be designed in the UK and funded by Denmark, the accord includes economic aid, support for healthcare, and increased military collaboration on maritime security and drone technology. The UK will also continue to train Ukrainian troops. More than 50,000 have been trained on British soil so far. ~ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgem31jekvo

TRUMP’S OPINION

"You have leadership now that's allowed a war to go on that should've never ever happened, even without the United States," Trump said, underscoring that the conflict and slaughter started under Biden. "Look we had a president who was grossly incompetent, he had no idea what he was doing - he said some very stupid things, like going in for portions," Trump continued. "This is something that would have never happened. And I used to discuss it with Putin. President Putin and I used to talk about Ukraine - it was the apple of his eye... I used to tell him 'don't go in' - and he understand that, he understood it fully... I want to see if I can save maybe millions of lives." You might "end up in World War 3," Trump warned, if the conflict keeps escalating and with no efforts to make peace. ~ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/uks-100-year-partnership-pact-ukraine-just-public-relations-stunt

ZELENSKY’S OPINION

US president Donald Trump is living in a “disinformation space” with discord sowed by Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. Responding to Donald Trump’s claim that his approval rating was at four per cent, Mr Zelensky said the US president is surrounded by a “misinformation circle”, adding that he will send the real figures to the president. ~ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-trump-zelensky-approval-rating-putin-latest-news-b2700805.html?#post-1981974

Meanwhile, trying to speak up for peace at UNSC - Roger Waters:

Will there be more British boots on the ground in Ukraine?

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (aka Sir Steer Calmer) has expressed readiness to deploy British troops to Ukraine if a peace deal is reached, marking a significant shift in the UK's stance on the conflict. This decision comes as part of a broader commitment to Ukraine's defence and security.

The Prime Minister said in the Telegraph yesterday that the UK needs to be 'ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary'.

'I do not say that lightly,' Sir Keir wrote. 'I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way. But any role in helping to guarantee security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country.'

A YouGov survey found that nearly 60% of Britons support deploying UK troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire deal, with varying levels of support across different political affiliations.

Starmer faces questions about the UK's military capabilities and the need to increase defence spending. The UK currently spends about 2.3% of its GDP on defence, and Starmer has committed to raising this to 2.5%, though without a specific timeline.

The decision is part of a broader European and international effort to address the conflict in Ukraine. However, there is division among European nations, with some, like Germany, being more hesitant to commit troops.

Anyway - as I said in the sub-headline - please tune into Sonia Poulton on You Tube LIVE at 5.30pm today to hear me discussing these matters.

If you have any points you particularly want me to address, quickly comment below!

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.