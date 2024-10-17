THE WHOLE STORY OF JOHN O'LOONEY
British Funeral Director with integrity who has questioned the Covid19 narrative.
It is always good to hear from John O’Looney again! Here he is telling his life story:
It is a fascinating story.
I was thrilled to hear that John O'Looney attributes the future planned pandemics to 5G. He is not wrong about that. I won't endorse his praise for Mark Steele but, at least, he recognised that electro-magnetic radiation is capable of murdering people wholesale and THAT is the most crucial message he mentioned in the entire interview.
John O'Looney is the essence of a true Brit! I loved listening to his non stop clarity in this interview. Thank you, Frances 🙏 He's like an champion boxer; disciplined, missing nothing (bar the odd jab). His insight into intuition is something I haven't heard from others. He knows people know (all 3 sides: Them, Us, and us).
Loved hearing him name Queer Smarmer as the village idiot 🤣
As for cutting the grass, how quaint. When they are thrown out, locked up and trialled it will be by diesel tractor!
In the closing moments he said 'They don't fuckin' frighten me, fuck 'em'. Eat your heart out Henry Cooper 👊 Awesome!!!