Just as nuclear war changed the nature of conventional war, it made Invisible War (IW) a necessity. The only safe way to wage war, the warriors realised, was to wage it silently. Toward the end of WW2 various forms of IW research began, and eventually modern warriors came up with a number of insidious ways to subdue enemy populations without their ever knowing that a war had even begun.

Today secret "invisible weapons" pose a more ominous threat to life than even thermonuclear holocaust. These weapons have not only been developed without the knowledge of their intended victims, they cannot even be detected at the very moment they are murdering or robotising civilian populations. Only by lifting the veil of secrecy and informing humanity of the realities of invisible weapons can free people everywhere survive to liberate themselves from the bleak, unliveable future promised by the technology of Invisible War. This was the opinion of Walter W. Bowart, investigative journalist, editor, publisher and author.

Electromagnetic Mind Control

The Moscow Signal Protected by the general public's unwillingness to believe that such things can actually happen, Soviet forces have been beaming invisible microwave radiation at Americans for more than 20 years, mysteriously triggering cancer, heart problems, cataracts, and emotional stress. The bizarre Soviet zapping of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, an incident which has been known as "the Moscow Signal," may well have been the opening volley of the Invisible War of electromagnetic weaponry.

In 1962, while sweeping the embassy for bugs, American security personnel detected a microwave beam aimed straight at the embassy. Naturally, the Pentagon and the intelligence community became alarmed at the possibility of neurological and behavioral effects on diplomatic personnel. While keeping the knowledge of the microwave beam secret from the suffering embassy staff for 12 years, the CIA launched a project code-named Pandora, which was aimed at understanding the Soviet's motives for the microwave attack. Pandora personnel discovered that the Soviets had been conducting extensive microwave research operations for years, and that they had concentrated their studies on the emotional and mental effects of microwaves.

By the summer of 1965, a Pentagon-affiliated think tank called the Institute for Defense Analysis convened a special task force to replicate Soviet experiments and analyze the problem.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) then began experimenting on rhesus monkeys with microwaves at Walter Reed Army Research Institute. The results are still classified Top Secret, but from recent duplicate studies we learn that microwaves cause profound effects on the central nervous system and change behavior of rhesus monkeys. At a summit meeting at Glassboro, New Jersey, during June 1967, President Lyndon Johnson asked Soviet Premier Aleksei Kosygin to halt the Moscow Signal.

In 1969, leading microwave scientists gathered at the University of Virginia Medical College at Richmond for a three-day symposium on Biological Effects and Health Implications of Microwave Radiation. Microwave authority Dr. Karel Marha of Czechoslovakia declared that microwave bioeffects included pains in the head and eyes, fatigue and overall weakness, dizziness and vertigo, poor night sleep, irritability, fear, hypochondria, tension, depression, inhibition of intellectual functions, and decreased memory. Yet, most of those at the symposium ignored the dangers of human bioeffects. Research biophysicist Dr. Allen H. Frey was more than interested, however. Frey had determined that humans could actually hear pulsed microwaves at frequencies ranging from 300 to 3,000 megahertz.

The News Starts to Leak

It was not until syndicated columnist Jack Anderson broke the "Moscow Signal" story in 1972 that the public began to learn the truth. Several months after Anderson's microwave column ran, the Soviets accused the U.S. of irradiating chess wizard Boris Spaasky with electronic devices, causing him to lose a championship match to Bobby Fischer.

On February 7, 1976, The Los Angeles Times quoted U.S. Ambassador Walter J. Stoessel Jr. as telling his staff that the microwaves could cause leukemia, skin cancer, cataracts, and various forms of emotional illness. Stoessel himself was reportedly suffering from a mysterious illness resembling leukemia, which caused nausea and bleeding in the eyes. Two of his predecessors at the embassy died of cancer.

According to National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezhinski, U.S. embassy personnel in Moscow suffer the highest cancer rate in the world. Today, despite a brief respite, the bombardment of the embassy continues, while much of the evidence gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies remains classified.

However, raising the lid on Project Pandora has uncovered a box full of secrets about microwave effects. The Eugene Wavelength "A powerful radio signal that may be affecting human health has been monitored in several Eugene locations and in the air three thousand feet above the city," proclaimed The Eugene Register-Guard on March 26, 1978. "The source of the radio signal is unknown." Thus did Eugene, Oregon, become the first major population center to suffer the effects of electromagnetic biohazards. Shortly before the Register-Guard printed the story, a middle-aged Eugene man named Walter Deposkey came down with symptoms remarkably similar to those attributed to microwave sickness. He noted a strange vibration emanating from within his home. He heard voices. He could not sleep. He suffered burning of his cornea.

University of Oregon industrial hygienist Marshall van Ert, called upon to investigate Deposkey's complaints, found that he suffered the same symptoms while in the man's home. Disturbed, van Ert recruited several local engineers to investigate. The engineers measured an unusual radio signal which they determined to be capable of producing potential biohazards. After unsuccessfully dogging public health agencies to investigate the matter further, van Ert broke the story in the papers.

The Eugene Signal was described as a radio frequency pulse at 4.75 megahertz. It was recorded within at least two local homes and at 3,000 feet above the city. The signal's strength was rated at 500,000 watts - 10 times the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) radio licensed limit. The signal extended as far away as the next town, Corvallis. After receiving 150 documented complaints about the signal, Governor Bob Straub, Senator Mark Hatfield, and Congressman Jim Weaver were prompted to demand an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) investigation.

A data analysis by the State Health Department's Radiation Control Section determined that there was "probable cause" linking the complaints to the strange frequency. Said Clifford Shrock, a Textronix, Inc. radio frequency analyst who had written electronics manuals for the CIA and the National Security Agency (NSA), "I was surprised. I'd never seen anything like it before."

Reactions to the story flooded in from around the world. Calls came in from people who had similar stories to tell about their own distant areas. Several calls came in from technicians offering their hypotheses about the signal, suggesting a possible link to secret weapons radiation. The people of Eugene began to learn about Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) biohazards in a hurry. No one, however, could get to the bottom of Eugene's problem.

The FCC's Enforcement Division assistant chief, Richard Smith, flatly attributed the frequency to a naval transmitter at Dixon, California, nicknamed the "Dixon Duck." Van Ert and others disputed this conclusion. The Navy denied that the Dixon Duck was responsible. When the EPA technicians finally arrived, however, they proclaimed that the mysterious signal did not exist at all. Van Ert, Shrock and others who had felt the signal and measured it strongly disagreed with them. But the EPA investigators held a press conference at which they discredited the reports of the strange Eugene Signal and promptly returned to their Las Vegas headquarters, where they refused to speak to reporters.

After this, the investigation folded altogether. The Eugene Signal remains an official mystery. Although the people of Eugene didn't know it, both the U.S. and Soviet military had been working for years to perfect the use of electro-magnetic frequencies as lethal psychological weapons. Similar symptoms reported in such places as Timmons and Kirkland Lake in Canada were traced to a notorious Soviet radio broadcast dubbed by amateur radio operators "the woodpecker." These effects bear a strong resemblance to the biohazards inherent in invisible weapons like the Electro-magnetic Pulse (EMP) under development by the Pentagon.

"The Woodpecker" - On October 14, 1976, radio communications throughout the globe were disrupted by powerful radio waves emanating from the Soviet Union. The broadcasts appeared irregularly and varied between very high and very low frequencies. When the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and the Scandinavian countries protested the broadcast, the Soviets apologized, blaming the disturbance on "experiments."

After this, the nature of the wavelengths changed, and huge electro-magnetic standing waves formed, thousands of miles long, penetrating the earth and extending into the ionosphere. Because of its characteristic sound, the signal was dubbed "the woodpecker." The sound which ham radio operators heard all over the world sounded like the tapping of a pencil on a table at between eight and fourteen times a second. The wavelength was traced to alleged experiments in the Soviet cities of Riga and Gomel. The standing waves accompanying these experiments stretched down both coasts of North America and along the Eastern frontier of the Soviet Union.

"The woodpecker" has been blamed for subsequent shifts in weather patterns resulting from altered trade winds. The change of winds created a drought in the western United States, with severe effects on farming and the U.S. economy. Several agencies fear that such standing waves might well have caused the disintegration of ships - including oil tankers - in the Atlantic. But the potential effect of these standing waves on human beings is cause for much greater concern.

Just as the human body's nervous system operates electro-magnetically, so the earth has an electro-magnetosphere which, scientists claim, can be altered to produce dramatic weather shifts. In fact, the earth's ionosphere oscillates at approximately the same frequency as human brain waves, making it a perfect "carrier" off of which electromagnetic radiations - in the brain wave range - can be bounced without any change of frequency. The relationship between the elec- tromagnetosphere and the electromagnetic basis of the human body can be exploited as a strategic weapon.

Everyone has experienced mental and emotional shifts during changes of weather. Imagine the power open to those who, by flicking a switch, could control the earth's atmosphere and change not only the weather but the brainwaves of entire populations. Both the U.S. and Soviet governments know that a strong pattern exists correlating geophysical phenomena and political disturbances, health, and mood swings. For these reasons "the woodpecker" signal alarmed the U.S. intelligence community. ~ CIA Declassified in Part - (Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/12/21)