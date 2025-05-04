All my life I have adored animals. Now that I am old and disabled I don’t think it is right to have pets in my home because I can’t give them the care and attention they need. This is why I love to watch You Tube videos and share in the joyous moments that pet lovers post.

A couple of years ago, or maybe more, I came across two Husky/Malamutes who were great friends. Sherpa and Keyush became a regular feature of my online viewing.

These two dogs were superstars with many thousands of subscribers. They were adored by an ever-growing audience who would send them cards and gifts for every possible occasion.

They wanted for nothing and very soon Sherpa’s human, Jamie Larder, was able to buy a property in Cornwall which was ideal for him and his dog.

Keyush’s human, Jodie, was also house-hunting for the right place to accommodate herself and her wide range of craft hobbies. It was apparent that their You Tube channels were earning significant income.

Then something began to go wrong with both dogs’ health. At first it was minor niggles like so-called ‘hot-spots’ which caused patches of hair to fall out. Sherpa lost most of his fluffy tail. Keyush began to get allergic reactions. From then on it seemed as if both dogs were constantly attending the veterinary clinic, being administered pharmaceuticals and various therapies. The vet’s bills must have been eye-watering.

There was one thing that struck me as coincidentally consistent about their life styles. They were both living in homes bristling with wifi gadgetry and, given my years of study into electro-magnetic radiation, I became concerned that the root cause of all their health problems was the increasing invasive frequencies in their environment.

I began to warn them via You Tube comments, but these were ignored. I would notice other comments being acknowledged by Jamie and Jodie but never mine. I was unable to support my concerns with links to studies and articles. You Tube does not permit links from commenters. I persisted and was always ignored.

When Sherpa began to prefer to be as far away from the house as possible I worried more. He would patrol around the perimeter of his huge garden and refused to come indoors even if it was raining. Jamie built him a shelter and often sat in there with him. Sherpa was slowing down and Jamie assumed this was old age creeping up on his dog. Then Sherpa stopped talking altogether. That was a huge loss to his fans because his insistence upon talking to everyone was a big part of his charm.

Meanwhile Keyush was confused that his playmate was not so keen on play-fighting with him but he was developing problems of his own. It was all very distressing to watch.

The two friends were deteriorating fast until first Sherpa and then Keyush were both diagnosed with such extensive cases of cancer that they were euthanised one after the other - devastating their humans and all the subscribers.

I was frozen with shock. I did not comment on or watch many more of the videos as both Jamie and Jodie came to terms with their huge loss. It was too emotionally upsetting for me. I certainly did not want to reiterate the many messages I had sent begging them to switch off the routers, smart devices and wifi. I was angry with myself for not conveying my concerns more often but, simultaneously, I was angry with them for not heeding my many warnings. I chose to keep silent until now.

Just a few days ago Jodie mentioned that she had begun to search for a puppy.

That is when I knew that I had to somehow convey my research to Jamie and Jodie, preferably before either of them brought another young dog into their homes.

I decided to write this post and attach as much information as I could to it. Somehow I will find their email addresses or snail mail to them.

It is the least I can do for all the joy that Sherpa and Keyush had given me over the years and I hope they will take the time to at least consider hard-wiring their devices, even if it is only as a precautionary measure before buying another dog.

—0—

If you have wifi or smart devices in your home, please think about the impact they are having on your pets. It is so easy to hardwire our telecommunications and entertainment devices. Please do it and save yourselves the heartache of losing a precious family member.

You can find all my research into the impact of electromagnetic radiation on all living things in a huge archive which I have stored here:

Please read Arthur Firstenberg’s wonderful book:

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.