Please, my neighbors GO BLANK when discussing "EMF"

Lets use the 'name game' .....

IDENDITIFY this shizzle FOR WHAT IT IS...

RADIATION POISONING...

'Radio-waves' that Kill ...

"EMF" sounds so lightweight, harmless, obscure...

Coincidentally, just finished reading this disturbing post on "The Last American Vagabond" which everyone alive should read (and also those who are dead!):

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/palantir-world-order/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The reason they pushed 5G all over the world and all at once and without safety studies is related to the above-referenced story. Jeff Bezos is putting satellites up now to compete with StarLink. Peter Thiel has his fist up the U.S. government's ass. THEY CANNOT DO WORLD-WIDE SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL WITHOUT 5G. They cannot do it on 4G.

I totally agree with Frances' view on EMFs. I'm wired but I also use my EMF meter regularly and even wired the Internet modem puts out too much radiation. All animals (and plants) are canaries. I would like to disengage from all of this techno crap. I do not have a cell phone in use (I did finally find it but never use it). Microsoft is obviously monitoring everything. I do have an alternate laptop with Linux and apparently QubesOS is best to use. Richard Medhurst did an interview with Chris Hedges where he revealed he had been working on a book about cybersecurity, especially for journalists, which the Brits stole from him when he arrested him and refuse to return. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frm2Ckcsm7M

Actually, I think they said if he unlocked his cellphone they might return it after a year. Or maybe three years. Or maybe never. All these things are connected. Palantir is now working with NATO.

Palantir is connecting the military with ICE (immigration) with the IRS with social services and all government payments. Thiel also owns a company called Ramp which the US government is working with (and has invested in, I think) which is a world-wide financial surveillance system. I can't keep track of all these bros who are in (quiet) positions in the US government but they're mostly gay and a lot of their partners are in positions of a lot of power. But the thing that really sticks out to me is the 5G.

Someone at our local Farmers Market told me yesterday that he had seen a story where the U.K. government openly states it is dumping toxins in the air via geoengineering. I know Alex Krainer did a blog recently about how the U.K. is destroying farmers, which I haven't yet read--too much to keep track of and I really have to get the garden going--AND COVERED--WILL NOT LEAVE MY GARDEN UNCOVERED.

We have to get rid of 5G. Or electricity! I'd be happy if the Russians use their weapon that takes out all electricity and electronic equipment.

This is a government of White males and probably so is yours. And it looks like Mark Carney and Trump were in cahoots. People, get in the streets (if you are mobile).

Frances, I'm sure you can care for a cat. One cat. You need animals in your life. For me, a life without animals is a life not worth living!

Read the above-referenced story and click on all the links. Did I mention Thiel is also producing uranium for the U.S. (historically we've relied on Russia). One of the production sites I fear is not far from me. This is F'ing CRAZY. Anyone who uses wifi is a neanderthal. Catch up, please, for your own survival. Pretty soon they plan on having everyone in the world with a disk implanted in their hand--for financial interactions.

Take what your animals tell you seriously. They have senses we lack. Trust them.

