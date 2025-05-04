All my life I have adored animals. Now that I am old and disabled I don’t think it is right to have pets in my home because I can’t give them the care and attention they need. This is why I love to watch You Tube videos and share in the joyous moments that pet lovers post.
A couple of years ago, or maybe more, I came across two Husky/Malamutes who were great friends. Sherpa and Keyush became a regular feature of my online viewing.
These two dogs were superstars with many thousands of subscribers. They were adored by an ever-growing audience who would send them cards and gifts for every possible occasion.
They wanted for nothing and very soon Sherpa’s human, Jamie Larder, was able to buy a property in Cornwall which was ideal for him and his dog.
Keyush’s human, Jodie, was also house-hunting for the right place to accommodate herself and her wide range of craft hobbies. It was apparent that their You Tube channels were earning significant income.
Then something began to go wrong with both dogs’ health. At first it was minor niggles like so-called ‘hot-spots’ which caused patches of hair to fall out. Sherpa lost most of his fluffy tail. Keyush began to get allergic reactions. From then on it seemed as if both dogs were constantly attending the veterinary clinic, being administered pharmaceuticals and various therapies. The vet’s bills must have been eye-watering.
There was one thing that struck me as coincidentally consistent about their life styles. They were both living in homes bristling with wifi gadgetry and, given my years of study into electro-magnetic radiation, I became concerned that the root cause of all their health problems was the increasing invasive frequencies in their environment.
I began to warn them via You Tube comments, but these were ignored. I would notice other comments being acknowledged by Jamie and Jodie but never mine. I was unable to support my concerns with links to studies and articles. You Tube does not permit links from commenters. I persisted and was always ignored.
When Sherpa began to prefer to be as far away from the house as possible I worried more. He would patrol around the perimeter of his huge garden and refused to come indoors even if it was raining. Jamie built him a shelter and often sat in there with him. Sherpa was slowing down and Jamie assumed this was old age creeping up on his dog. Then Sherpa stopped talking altogether. That was a huge loss to his fans because his insistence upon talking to everyone was a big part of his charm.
Meanwhile Keyush was confused that his playmate was not so keen on play-fighting with him but he was developing problems of his own. It was all very distressing to watch.
The two friends were deteriorating fast until first Sherpa and then Keyush were both diagnosed with such extensive cases of cancer that they were euthanised one after the other - devastating their humans and all the subscribers.
I was frozen with shock. I did not comment on or watch many more of the videos as both Jamie and Jodie came to terms with their huge loss. It was too emotionally upsetting for me. I certainly did not want to reiterate the many messages I had sent begging them to switch off the routers, smart devices and wifi. I was angry with myself for not conveying my concerns more often but, simultaneously, I was angry with them for not heeding my many warnings. I chose to keep silent until now.
Just a few days ago Jodie mentioned that she had begun to search for a puppy.
That is when I knew that I had to somehow convey my research to Jamie and Jodie, preferably before either of them brought another young dog into their homes.
I decided to write this post and attach as much information as I could to it. Somehow I will find their email addresses or snail mail to them.
It is the least I can do for all the joy that Sherpa and Keyush had given me over the years and I hope they will take the time to at least consider hard-wiring their devices, even if it is only as a precautionary measure before buying another dog.
—0—
If you have wifi or smart devices in your home, please think about the impact they are having on your pets. It is so easy to hardwire our telecommunications and entertainment devices. Please do it and save yourselves the heartache of losing a precious family member.
You can find all my research into the impact of electromagnetic radiation on all living things in a huge archive which I have stored here:
Please read Arthur Firstenberg’s wonderful book:
ONWARDS!
xx
Please, my neighbors GO BLANK when discussing "EMF"
Lets use the 'name game' .....
IDENDITIFY this shizzle FOR WHAT IT IS...
RADIATION POISONING...
'Radio-waves' that Kill ...
"EMF" sounds so lightweight, harmless, obscure...
Coincidentally, just finished reading this disturbing post on "The Last American Vagabond" which everyone alive should read (and also those who are dead!):
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/palantir-world-order/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
The reason they pushed 5G all over the world and all at once and without safety studies is related to the above-referenced story. Jeff Bezos is putting satellites up now to compete with StarLink. Peter Thiel has his fist up the U.S. government's ass. THEY CANNOT DO WORLD-WIDE SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL WITHOUT 5G. They cannot do it on 4G.
I totally agree with Frances' view on EMFs. I'm wired but I also use my EMF meter regularly and even wired the Internet modem puts out too much radiation. All animals (and plants) are canaries. I would like to disengage from all of this techno crap. I do not have a cell phone in use (I did finally find it but never use it). Microsoft is obviously monitoring everything. I do have an alternate laptop with Linux and apparently QubesOS is best to use. Richard Medhurst did an interview with Chris Hedges where he revealed he had been working on a book about cybersecurity, especially for journalists, which the Brits stole from him when he arrested him and refuse to return. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frm2Ckcsm7M
Actually, I think they said if he unlocked his cellphone they might return it after a year. Or maybe three years. Or maybe never. All these things are connected. Palantir is now working with NATO.
Palantir is connecting the military with ICE (immigration) with the IRS with social services and all government payments. Thiel also owns a company called Ramp which the US government is working with (and has invested in, I think) which is a world-wide financial surveillance system. I can't keep track of all these bros who are in (quiet) positions in the US government but they're mostly gay and a lot of their partners are in positions of a lot of power. But the thing that really sticks out to me is the 5G.
Someone at our local Farmers Market told me yesterday that he had seen a story where the U.K. government openly states it is dumping toxins in the air via geoengineering. I know Alex Krainer did a blog recently about how the U.K. is destroying farmers, which I haven't yet read--too much to keep track of and I really have to get the garden going--AND COVERED--WILL NOT LEAVE MY GARDEN UNCOVERED.
We have to get rid of 5G. Or electricity! I'd be happy if the Russians use their weapon that takes out all electricity and electronic equipment.
This is a government of White males and probably so is yours. And it looks like Mark Carney and Trump were in cahoots. People, get in the streets (if you are mobile).
Frances, I'm sure you can care for a cat. One cat. You need animals in your life. For me, a life without animals is a life not worth living!
Read the above-referenced story and click on all the links. Did I mention Thiel is also producing uranium for the U.S. (historically we've relied on Russia). One of the production sites I fear is not far from me. This is F'ing CRAZY. Anyone who uses wifi is a neanderthal. Catch up, please, for your own survival. Pretty soon they plan on having everyone in the world with a disk implanted in their hand--for financial interactions.
Take what your animals tell you seriously. They have senses we lack. Trust them.