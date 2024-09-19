History before Christianity is so obscured or even lost completely.

Here is a Finnish story which deserves consideration.

for alerting me to the following fascinating introduction to the Bock Saga by Carl Borgen:

Finnish historian, actor, mystic and eccentric Ior Bock claimed, from the age of seven to the age of 27, he had been educated on the Bock Saga by his mother, Rhea, and her sister, Rachel Boxström. He would have to sit for two hours every day and listen to his mother and aunt relating the Saga. He was not allowed to say a single word; he could only listen. The two storytellers were very strict taskmasters. If, for some reason, a day was skipped, the listening time would be doubled on the following day. Needless to say, this all happened at the expense of the young Ior’s formal schooling. And in this way, the family story of the Saga was passed on from his mother and aunt to Ior over the course of 20 years. Rhea and Rachel, in turn, heard it from their father and their father’s sister, who got it from their parents, and so on. The family tradition was to educate the children in the Bock Saga, passing it on orally for countless generations. ~ What is the Bock Saga by Carl Borgen

Ior was the last member of his once great family and the first who was allowed to reveal the mysteries of the Saga to the outside world. Ever since the day he started this enormous task in 1984, there have been many discussions about its veracity. I have no opinion on this.

I can only observe that a strong inner logic runs through the story like a golden thread and that it respects the laws of nature.

Many of the claims made by the Saga have been dismissed by academics and scientists as pure fiction. However, following the archaeological revolution of the last 30 years - with the availability of sub-earth radar, new techniques to test ancient DNA and so on - many of these claims turned out to be true.

One of the unresolved claims is that of the pre-Ice Age Lemminkäinen Temple near Helsinki and its subterranean treasure chambers that was closed in the year 987AD. Every effort was made to open it from 1987 until the 1990s by Ior Bock and his friends, but to no avail. The sheer amount of granite rock that had to be moved to access the entrance of the temple, proved to be too vast and costly - even with the use modern equipment.

But who knows? Maybe the story will inspire a new generation of archaeologists to explore further.

The key to unlocking the Saga is that of the first language spoken by mankind, which is characterised by every sound having a specific meaning. The combination of meaningful sounds form the matrix of the Saga which can be compared to numbers and formulas serving as the building blocks of mathematics and physics.

This matrix ensured that the Bock Saga was transferred orally in its purest form from generation to generation. To make an analogy with physics: E=MC² will always be that, no matter how many generations come to pass.

The Saga’s “sound code” creates its internal logic which explains why most of the information to date has been in the form of audio tapes.

After Ior’s tragic murder in 2010, it took a while for the dust to settle down. Over the last three years, I committed myself - along with storytellers Michel Merle and Kevin Woods - to organising and compiling Ior’s stories into what has become this book today. The Bock Saga should not be seen as the sole property of its followers and academics. In its essence, it makes for an interesting read to anyone open to exploring completely new thoughts and insights into our shared humanity and it might even be true… ~ https://www.bocksaga.info/

On 23 October 2010, Bock, aged 68 years, was stabbed to death in his apartment in Helsinki.

Police arrested two men, Indian nationals aged 19 and 28, who had shared his apartment and had worked as his personal assistants. The younger suspect was subsequently set free and cleared of all charges. The 28-year-old was found not culpable by reason of insanity and in 2011 he was deported to India.

