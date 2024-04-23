You can hear a brief snippet of our conversation at this link:

I did not hold my punches!

During the conversation I made reference to previous articles I have written on the subject. You can access a compendium of them here:

As you can see from the articles listed above, I make some damning observations about the influence of the Roman Empire which continues today via its modern descendants. I don’t think much of Roman influence on our religions either.

This next part will seem like heresy to some but is my honest opinion.

I look upon all the books in the New Testament as propaganda, written and disseminated by Romans as a mind control device for their uneducated slaves.

I don't attribute the content to the named authors at all.

I find organised religions, stemming from the middle east, offensive. All three Abrahamic religions were adopted and adapted by the Roman propagandists to quell rebellion and belief in natural magic. Revelation, with its terrorising final words, advising that anyone who attempted to remove that book would be cursed in some way, is a 2,000 year long predictive programming, set up to hijack and misuse our power of manifestation.

In that respect, it has been phenomenally successful, causing millions of people to sit in smug expectation of a last minute rescue and a "crushing end" to totalitarian plans. It has been amazingly successful in encouraging people to relax, wait and trust "the plan". It is interesting to note that we see that same modus operandi being copied and expanded by Trump and such groups as the QAnons nowadays.

Religion got us to the verge of absolute slavery.

We cannot use the same mind control to get us OUT.

We will need to dispense with such childish things.