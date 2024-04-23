THE BLACK NOBILITY PODCAST
Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare is a very popular cartoonist and interviewer. He recorded this interview with me on 9th April 2024.
You can hear a brief snippet of our conversation at this link:
https://jermwarfare.com/conversations/frances-leader-black-nobility
To hear the full discussion, please sign up as a member of Jerm Warfare’s tribe. He does have a stupendous back catalogue of very interesting guests. Alternatively you can wait a week or so for the video to be made public.
I did not hold my punches!
During the conversation I made reference to previous articles I have written on the subject. You can access a compendium of them here:
Further reading:
As you can see from the articles listed above, I make some damning observations about the influence of the Roman Empire which continues today via its modern descendants. I don’t think much of Roman influence on our religions either.
This next part will seem like heresy to some but is my honest opinion.
I look upon all the books in the New Testament as propaganda, written and disseminated by Romans as a mind control device for their uneducated slaves.
I don't attribute the content to the named authors at all.
I find organised religions, stemming from the middle east, offensive. All three Abrahamic religions were adopted and adapted by the Roman propagandists to quell rebellion and belief in natural magic. Revelation, with its terrorising final words, advising that anyone who attempted to remove that book would be cursed in some way, is a 2,000 year long predictive programming, set up to hijack and misuse our power of manifestation.
In that respect, it has been phenomenally successful, causing millions of people to sit in smug expectation of a last minute rescue and a "crushing end" to totalitarian plans. It has been amazingly successful in encouraging people to relax, wait and trust "the plan". It is interesting to note that we see that same modus operandi being copied and expanded by Trump and such groups as the QAnons nowadays.
Jerm Warfare have promoted this interview on X (twitter) - https://twitter.com/RealJermWarfare/status/1782364602803630479?t=iXd5tW8Az24hX_uqRfW-wA&s=19
I haven't read many of your Black Nobility files yet as I've been focusing more on emfs so I'm looking forward to listening to this when it becomes public. Jeremy Nell is a good interviewer. He lets his guests speak without interrupting too much. He recently did an interview with Delingpole which I skimmed through as I find him a pain in the neck but I did hear him say he's no longer with TNT radio. Not sure why.