With three Pulitzer Prizes won over the recent three years The Atlantic is riding high on the main stream media tsunami of obedience to the prescribed narratives on every issue known to humanity. It has an interesting history according to Wikipedia.

By 2011 The Atlantic's web properties included TheAtlanticWire.com, a news- and opinion-tracking site launched in 2009,[39] and TheAtlanticCities.com, a stand-alone website started in 2011 that was devoted to global cities and trends.[40] According to a Mashable profile in December 2011, "traffic to the three web properties recently surpassed 11 million uniques per month, up a staggering 2500% since The Atlantic brought down its paywall in early 2008."[41] The Atlantic Wire, the sister site of The Atlantic's online presence, TheAtlantic.com, was launched in 2009.

Steered by its editor, Jeffrey Goldberg since 2016 and guided by a powerful and very wealthy majority shareholder, Laurene Powell Jobs since 2017, the Atlantic has held its high ground among the most respected of main stream media.

Mr Goldberg calls upon his extensive experience in Israel and America to produce incisive articles which mainly focus on geo-political leadership without actually pointing to the actual geo-political leadership. Quite an admirable and well-honed art.

Meanwhile, his new boss, Laurene Powell Jobs is very famous as the widow of Steve Jobs of Apple. By closely examining her investments and affiliations we can easily see her expensive Jesuit schooling is paying off.

She shows an interest in improving American education by providing ample support and funding for an organisation known as XQ Institute.

Powell Jobs, who earned a B.A. in political science from the College of Arts and Sciences and a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, is founder and president of the Emerson Collective, an umbrella organization for her philanthropic and business endeavors. During her time at Penn, Powell Jobs worked at Penn Student Agencies and founded Special Deliveries; she also studied abroad in Paris. After graduating from Penn, she worked at Goldman Sachs before earning an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In 1997, she founded College Track, a nonprofit supporting low-income students via college preparation and completion programs. She is also cofounder and board chair of The XQ Institute, dedicated to rethinking the high school experience. A champion for supporting independent journalism as a vital civic institution, Powell Jobs is co-owner of The Atlantic. Powell Jobs has served on the National Advisory Board of Penn’s Netter Center for Community Partnerships, and serves on the Stanford University Board of Trustees and the boards of Chicago CRED, Conservation International, The Council on Foreign Relations, Nia Taro, and Elemental Excelerator, where she is board chair. In addition, she is a member of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and a recipient of the Stanford Graduate School of Business’ Ernest C. Arbuckle Award for managerial excellence and addressing the changing needs of society. ~ PennToday

Mrs Powell Jobs enjoys some impressive memberships. She is a prominent and active participant in the Climate Leadership Council and attends Council on Foreign Relations meetings regularly. She is a very busy person, by all accounts.

Recently, I have been given pause no less than twice by the Atlantic online presence and neither occasions warmed me to them in any way. I certainly won’t be buying a subscription any time soon, that is for sure.

The first attention seeking piece was that unfortunate wail by Emily Oster we all remarked upon, in which she begged for a ‘pandemic amnesty’ - it seemed that the vicious authoritarians wanted forgiveness. They did not get it.

The second item to attract my attention was much more recent and was a piece written by

taking pot shots at Substack, home of the brave and social media excluded. He was published in the Atlantic making the outrageous claim that Substack is loaded with Nazis and extremists, yet he named only one!

He then uploaded to his Substack account his bizarre attacks and veiled threats to flounce away from this media! Attention seeking or a divide and conquer manoeuvre?

I had to catch up quickly and read the offending articles before wading in with a Note:

Thankfully I received a number of interesting responses (but not from Mr Katz).

This one was especially appreciated:

So thanks to Mr Katz and a bevy of beta extremists, clutching their pearls and weeping, we have an ongoing saga seething along in Notes.

I am very grateful to Substack management for their cool response so far. They have refused to change their policies.

I do hope this fiasco does not continue but somehow, I suspect that it will.