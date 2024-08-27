Thanks to Tereza Coraggio’s recent post, I watched this podcast from Geopolitics & Empire featuring Terry Wolfe, taking copious notes throughout. I encourage you to read Tereza’s post and hear the podcast to fully understand my references in this post.

Terry Wolfe

I have to state (from the outset), much to the surprise of Mr Wolfe no doubt, that I had never heard of him before, despite his billions "with a capital B" of claimed views on Tiktok. Mind you, I always thought Tiktok was intended for teenagers exchanging very brief videos and selfies. Obviously I was wrong about that!

At first I felt as if I was ear-wigging on a conversation between the reincarnation of the Witchfinder General and an ingratiating potential publicist, who stumbled and stuttered over his unbridled admiration for his guru.

Mr Wolfe stated "...people's wives and people's mothers and a lot of women in a lot of guys' lives are getting into the 'new age' and the guys don't even know what to do with it and so I was basically trying to help people."

Ah, I thought. According to Mr Wolfe, it is WOMEN who are promoting thoughts about 'New Age' concepts. Listening on, I began to carefully note down all the apparent perpetrators he mentioned.

There were 21 men and only 5 women.

How interesting is that? Does Mr Wolfe imagine that all 21 of the men he names are influenced by an overbearing dominatrix in their lives? Surely not, I thought. After all, Pope Francis comes from an exclusively male genre, doesn't he?

Of the 21 men named and shamed in the podcast, many stood out to me as dubious characters that have shown themselves to be attempting mind control on the public. I have disregarded most of them. For example: Alex Jones, David Icke, David Wilcox, Joe Rogan, David Avocado Wolfe, Mark Passio, Stephen Greer, H.G. Wells, Dr Mercola, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Russell Brand and Robert Sephyr.

Of the 5 women mentioned I have been alarmed by: Helena Blavatsky and Alice Bailey since the early 1970s. I had never heard of Marilyn Ferguson or the Youtuber called 'Mariya'. Candace Owens is a TV presenter/influencer who dishes pithy reactions most of which are immediately forgettable. Nothing worthy of burning her at the stake though!

Then I noted a distortion of the word 'SPIN' quoted from Marilyn Ferguson's book. Call me an old fogey, but spin used to mean gyration and then, when applied to the media, it meant distortion of facts. Now, apparently, it is an acronym for 'segmented, polycentric, integrated networks' which Mr Wolfe seems to find threatening in some obscure way. I was struck that all of society is comprised of such networks - isn't that also known as co-operation?

Next Mr Wolfe speedily introduced his interpretation of the Biblical book, Revelation. He swapped out the Pale Horse for a Green Horse via Greek. I don't speak Greek so do we trust that he does?

I was impressed that this Green Horse is being ridden by Death itself and found it fascinating how he managed to tie that to the awful Green New Deal which has been sponsored for decades by the British Royal Family and their subservient think tanks like the Club of Rome. Unfortunately Mr Wolfe missed his opportunity to mention those originating sponsors. However, this brief dalliance into 'green' pastures was only there as promotion for his book 'Maybe Everyone Is Wrong'.

After that my notes petered out with a reminder for me to look up some You Tube character known as Penguin Zero.

Overall I was not impressed by the conversation and was amazed to see a plethora of comments heaping praise. I was disgusted by Mr Wolfe's arrogance and sneering contempt when replying to some comments. I have often noticed that fundamental Christians take the attitude that anyone who does not agree with them must be an embodied demon warranting a verbal exorcism.

I would like to remind Mr Wolfe that only one third of the world’s population is Christian and offer him an article I wrote some time ago. It might assist him.

I also include an appropriate deep and meaningful meme: