I could not agree more with Tony Ryan’s article today. Everything he says applies equally to all the 5-Eyes countries because all of us are ruled by the same hidden hand.

All we hear from main stream media (MSM) is nonsense propaganda that every brave organisation which fights against Israeli aggression is ‘Iran backed’ and yet we see NOT ONE SHRED OF PROOF of Iran’s involvement.

Why don’t we hear ‘US and UK backed genocide’ when these paid CIA stenographers write about the hell going on in Gaza?

Prejudice, hatred, globalist agendas rule the 5-Eyes countries and most of the people soak it all up as if it is FACT.

How do YOU feel, living in a country which supports genocide, the bombing of children and driving for WW3?

A country which grooms your kids by selling them war games for their computers like this?

I know how I feel.

SICK and DISGUSTED.

No-one is safe from the lunatics who are pushing for WW3 and they are not our politicians.

Nobody voted for the bosses.

We cannot vote them out.

HOWEVER, we can track them down and incarcerate them indefinitely in a high security mental health facility. This does not require a court case. Just the willingness to apply the same dirty tricks against the predators as they use against us.

WHO ARE THEY?

They are the Black Nobility!

Do you think you have a better solution? Please let’s hear it because we are running out of time…