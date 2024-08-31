I will be honest with you. Totally honest.

In 2013 I was 61 and my new GP was impressed with how fit I was. My lungs were functioning at 97% and I walked miles daily with my dogs. I used no medication or alcohol. I ate an organic omnivore diet. I had been living a very full and busy traveller life without health problems. I did not use a mobile phone or any other wifi device.

When I finally settled down to retire in Dorset, England, I began to notice slight breathing difficulties and tiredness increasing very slowly over time.

Fast forward ten years to today:

I have spent the last 8 years, since 2016, dealing with extreme adverse reactions to electro-magnetic radiation. I am talking terrifying breathlessness, oxygen starvation, a heart attack, 3 small brain bleed strokes, neurological numbness in my feet, oedema, total tooth loss, hair loss, eczema, visual problems, erratic blood pressure, narcolepsy, sickness and diarrhoea.

Luckily for me, my electronics/coder/nerdy son tested for EMFs and dirty electricity in my home and set about hard-wiring the router and all equipment so that I could get online. I don't have a tell-lie-vision. He created an earthing plate to go under my bare feet when I am at my desk. We bought an Electrosmog detector and we moved to a home that was showing a very low signal.

Once he explained to me how dangerous and imperceptibly CUMULATIVE EMFs are, I began to research. I use a mobility scooter to get out and about occasionally.

Yeah, I know. I don’t look too good.

I have a full time carer living in. All I can do is type very well and I wanted to take up writing. It was the last thing on my bucket list and it means the world to me.

I have been collating a massive archive of studies, videos, articles, interviews which you can access via this link:

MARCH-JUNE 2020 Left: Covid19 deaths, Right: 5G coverage GOV.UK MAPS



One of the most tiring aspects of my day to day existence is having to answer to people who have no clue how cruel and ludicrous their ignorance looks to me.

It sometimes has me in tears.

