UPDATE: 20TH JAN 2024 - 04.50am British time.

S'me! Still alive and fierce!

I am particularly feisty lately. I have zero patience with the No-Virus Kindergarten as some of you may have observed on Notes. It is not that I believe in viruses because I definitely do not.

No. The thing that is driving me wild with rage is the fact that the kiddies who claim to be all shades of 'front-line' wouldn't know what it is really like to be on the front-lines of activism because all of them are keyboard warriors with zero history in the resistance.

I am sick to the hair ends of witnessing them claiming that establishing the lack of a virus is the be-all and end-all of our modus operandi. After four years of reading their repetitive self aggrandisements and waiting for them to catch me up by realising that, if it ain't an effin virus, it must be something ELSE which is making people (vaxed or unvaxed) extremely unwell.

I have produced two fat archives of material, articles, studies, books and videos from all parts of the world pointing out that our woes began when Wuhan switched on 10,000 5G towers and dished out millions of 5G ready phones. https://francesleader.substack.com/p/all-my-substack-articles-on-emfc19

I have categorically stated that this thing named Covid19 is not a biological illness but is, in fact, a technological one.

Whenever I do, I get smart-arsed shills trying to gaslight me and I give them a verbal slap around the bonce. I have had to block quite a few of them.

Since I suffered the weird tummy upsets my patience with these half-witted numpties has vanished. I have sworn at them, cursed them up and down and generally entertained myself pointing out that they are all a shilling short of a quid.

I also make a HEAVY point of letting them know that while they are in denial THEY are responsible for every death and moment of suffering that is occurring among us all and all other living things.

I am not giving an inch.

Meanwhile, I have been getting over whatever that episode was all about and can report to you, my subscribers, that I am not in pain now and am able to go about my day as well as can be expected.

I am still taking the D-Mannose (birch sap extract) and a couple of Senna tablets every day but I have it down to a very low maintenance dose now. I drink plenty of distilled water, cranberry juice, apple juice and have re-introduced a cup of coffee occasionally without any difficulties.

I have received my EMF protection hoodie in a very fetching shade of bright red, because from 10th February 2024, I will be in my 6th cycle birth year of the Dragon and red is recommended as the ideal colour to be wearing - according to Feng Shui.

I am looking for a new red swim suit so that I can go to the local gym and get me some swimming/jacuzzi/steam/sauna treatment. I figure if the life guards see a big red whale lying on the bottom of the pool they might notice me quick enough to save what is left of my life!!

My mobility scooter is red anyway so I am all prepped for a full year of attention to restoring my health.

My mobility scooter with photoshop enhancements by @Arbz

Thanks a lot for all the kind suggestions and prayers. I felt so humbled by your kindness, really I did. As you can see I did take up some ideas and I particularly want to thank Mr and Mrs Awkward, Mrs S and Christina Gerrard for really putting themselves out in such a caring way.

ONWARDS? Well, I reckon so, don't you? Big hugs!

💚💙💜