Do you know that British media is restricted by a British government directive called the D Notice?

Do you know how often these D Notices are used, preventing Brits from knowing that their government supports and facilitates the bombing of middle eastern children?

Matt Kennard busts the shocking silence about British PARTICIPATION in the genocide in Gaza in this essential interview:

There’s an assumption that the West have remained honest brokers in the Gaza genocide, or at least critical friends of Israel. Matt Kennard argues that contrary to public utterances, the British government, like the Americans are deeply involved in Israel’s merciless bombing of Gaza. They are providing military support, intelligence, diplomatic cover whilst at the same time claiming they want a quick resolution to the slaughter.

Matt Kennard has been writing about the facts he revealed in that interview for years!

Please see: https://www.declassifieduk.org/author/matt-kennard/ where you will find a list of his articles, including this one from May 2024 where he reveals that dozens of military transport aircraft have flown to Tel Aviv, but the UK government refuses to give full details of what they have onboard.

Towards the end of the interview, Matt declares that he supports anyone who has been ethnically cleansed. He is looking for solutions by reporting the facts.

