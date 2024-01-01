It began partially on Christmas Day. I just could not eat much because of intense bloating and pain in my stomach. Each day after that I had my usual breakfast and a small dinner in the evenings but the bloating and pain continued. I had some constipation too. My sleep was disrupted and intermittent. I was having narcolepsy. Severe flatulence and loud burping. My eyes are red rimmed and producing tiny crystals which stick in my eyelashes.

By December 30th I was more than uncomfortable. I had severe, mind-stopping, pain in my kidney region and it made walking difficult. I noticed a distinct reduction in urination which was almost colourless. Suspecting my kidneys had stopped working properly, I had been drinking bicarbonate of soda in pints of water but the only relief I got from the kidney pain occurred after I took a co-codamol tablet (500mgs).

I began a Water Only Fast from the afternoon of December 30th 2023.

Today, New Years’ Eve, December 31st 2023, the final day of a horrible year, I slept and woke in four hour patterns taking co-codomol tablets approximately every 8 hours. I am only drinking plain distilled water. No food at all. I am constantly fighting to stay conscious. Narcolepsy causes me to sleep in a split second, regardless of my position. I have stopped myself nodding off with my head slowly sinking towards my knees at least a dozen times since 8am. It is now midday. Had to eat two squares of 70% chocolate to deal with sudden repetitive cramping in my hands. [cocoa is full of zinc and magnesium]

Pain burst through at 2.30pm so I took another co-codomol with boiled water. It took a while to kick in, so I gave into the narcolepsy and woke up around 4.30pm because the RoboVac was whirring around the floor. I sent it home and sat up to drink more of my water. Dan cooked some bacon and it smelled like old pork dripping. I had to burn a bit of Holy Wood to mask the pong. Yuk!

At 6pm I began to feel hungry for the first time so I drowned it in water. That does shut it up for a while. My belly is gurgling a bit so maybe whatever ails me is on the move? I hope so.

Dan woke me up from a narcoleptic nap at 6.45pm. I had slumped forward again while a video talked to itself. He insisted that I should eat something for energy to stop the naps. I had a couple of corn crackers with Wensleydale and cranberries.

I keep sensing vibration when I am not moving. It is very slight but it is within me and unusual.

I slept again until 10pm while Dan cooked and ate his dinner apparently. So much for food stopping the ‘Narcos’, huh? It was the pain that brought me around this time so I am taking yet another co-codomol. I don’t ever do this normally. P-Harma generally doesn’t agree with me but I can’t think with this pain in my lower back so I risk another one at 10.33pm as I am listening to James Taylor singing all the old favourites on his playlist, American Standard 2020. It is remarkable how the quality of his voice is still so young and fresh. He is 75 now.

I saw in the New Year by watching the London fireworks on YouTube and then I crashed again until 2.45am when Dan said to go to bed. Hilarious, seeing as I have been asleep more than awake today!

At 3.15am I was up again in agony so I took another pill. I could not lie down in bed, it was unbearable.

Dan made me a dandelion, honey and hot water formula which was pleasant and could speed up the liver/kidney cleanse process. I hope so.

I immediately slept in my recliner chair until 7.00am. It is now 9.00am and I managed to urinate a little more than usual and this time, it has colour. Not much but some. I can feel the pain, dull in the background rather than gripping me like a vice around my waistline. No sign of the narcos!

I had another dandelion and honey formula with another co-codomol 500 at 10am. Dan made me my formula and went to bed because he had been up all night chatting and celebrating with his friends worldwide on Discord.

Over these recent few days I have been very concerned by the attempts made to introduce censorship on Substack. As best I could, given the state of my health, I waded into the silly debate about ‘Nazis’. I was pretty incensed and wrote a number of Notes addressed to the main harmful elements. Censorship is an affliction online which has resulted in the gagging of important points of view since 2017. I created this meme which makes my point very clearly:

So 2024 starts with me using everything I know to defend freedom of speech and simultaneously alleviate extreme pain! I hope this is not a sign of things to come because I have big plans to do a greater more detailed investigation into the Black Nobility and also closely monitor the horrific technological developments in the use of electro-magnetic radiation!

