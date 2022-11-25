All my life people have told me that I am courageous, but I squirm spiritually under the weight of any compliment and usually reply in sarcastic indignation "Bundles of choice!" - I could not see an alternative. I never really had any choice. I only had love to give and a firm conviction that our thoughts create reality.
I worried that, by fearing the events described in the Book of Revelation in the Bible, people were giving that vision their essential power. They were manifesting it with their thought energy.
I worried that for the entire time that this book has been read by people, it has been stealing the power of imagination and projecting it into the future, making it an inevitability for their descendants, i.e., US.
I suspected that the book was fraudulent. A Roman Empire plan tacked onto the end of the Bible and terminated therein with a threat, should it ever be removed.
Nowadays I see the predator class implementing this ancient, empire building plan, initiated at the beginning of biblical civilisation by rebellious Nimrod, as they propel us closer and closer towards a terrifying totalitarian, enslaved and inescapable future.
The Romans professed to be admirers of Nimrod, aka Gilgamesh. Judaism refers to him as Amraphel, The Rebellious One who defied God. (Joshua 10:13 & 2 Samuel 1:18).
If more people fully understood the power of thought, we could spin this thing on its head, and create a future that will nurture our offspring rather than attempt to control or annihilate them.
Read my short poem and imagine the future for humanity as a peaceful, loving co-operative community which loves and respects all life. Be assured, all our thoughts have immense power. Use them wisely.
Scry for our future because “Eden is glimpsed in the stillness of lakes”.
The EU building in Strasbourg and the Tower of Basel are the most glaringly obvious symbols built in memory of Nimrod. I had not connected transhumanism but now that Maxgrau has suggested that it is another act in defiance of God, it has become obvious to me too.
I could not figure out why Nimrod, the great grandson of Noah, was so angry with God and wanted to rule the world until I read this, written in the 1st century by Flavius Josephus:
"Now it was Nimrod who excited them to such an affront and contempt of God. He was the grandson of Ham, the son of Noah, a bold man, and of great strength of hand. He persuaded them not to ascribe it to God, as if it were through his means they were happy, but to believe that it was their own courage which procured that happiness.
He also gradually changed the government into tyranny, seeing no other way of turning men from the fear of God, but to bring them into a constant dependence on his power.
He also said he would be revenged on God, if he should have a mind to drown the world again; for that he would build a tower too high for the waters to reach. And that he would avenge himself on God for destroying their forefathers.
Now the multitude were very ready to follow the determination of Nimrod, and to esteem it a piece of cowardice to submit to God; and they built a tower, neither sparing any pains, nor being in any degree negligent about the work: and, by reason of the multitude of hands employed in it, it grew very high, sooner than any one could expect; but the thickness of it was so great, and it was so strongly built, that thereby its great height seemed, upon the view, to be less than it really was. It was built of burnt brick, cemented together with mortar, made of bitumen, that it might not be liable to admit water.
When God saw that they acted so madly, he did not resolve to destroy them utterly, since they were not grown wiser by the destruction of the former sinners; but he caused a tumult among them, by producing in them diverse languages, and causing that, through the multitude of those languages, they should not be able to understand one another.
The place wherein they built the tower is now called Babylon, because of the confusion of that language which they readily understood before; for the Hebrews mean by the word Babel, confusion ..."
And yet one very awake and aware person like Frances can effect change in thousands. Our thoughts do create our reality and the other team wants us scared and shut down. That is why we must each move beyond our limiting thoughts and add to the pool of positivity in the “ stillness of the lake”mentioned in her poem. We don’t need everyone to wake up... “those with ears to hear” can create the new paradigm. Individually we are powerful and together we are unstoppable.
I am so grateful to you, Frances, for the reminders!
Nunc Ceopi!
Thank you.