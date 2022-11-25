Uncensored

Frances Leader
Nov 27, 2022

The EU building in Strasbourg and the Tower of Basel are the most glaringly obvious symbols built in memory of Nimrod. I had not connected transhumanism but now that Maxgrau has suggested that it is another act in defiance of God, it has become obvious to me too.

I could not figure out why Nimrod, the great grandson of Noah, was so angry with God and wanted to rule the world until I read this, written in the 1st century by Flavius Josephus:

"Now it was Nimrod who excited them to such an affront and contempt of God. He was the grandson of Ham, the son of Noah, a bold man, and of great strength of hand. He persuaded them not to ascribe it to God, as if it were through his means they were happy, but to believe that it was their own courage which procured that happiness.

He also gradually changed the government into tyranny, seeing no other way of turning men from the fear of God, but to bring them into a constant dependence on his power.

He also said he would be revenged on God, if he should have a mind to drown the world again; for that he would build a tower too high for the waters to reach. And that he would avenge himself on God for destroying their forefathers.

Now the multitude were very ready to follow the determination of Nimrod, and to esteem it a piece of cowardice to submit to God; and they built a tower, neither sparing any pains, nor being in any degree negligent about the work: and, by reason of the multitude of hands employed in it, it grew very high, sooner than any one could expect; but the thickness of it was so great, and it was so strongly built, that thereby its great height seemed, upon the view, to be less than it really was. It was built of burnt brick, cemented together with mortar, made of bitumen, that it might not be liable to admit water.

When God saw that they acted so madly, he did not resolve to destroy them utterly, since they were not grown wiser by the destruction of the former sinners; but he caused a tumult among them, by producing in them diverse languages, and causing that, through the multitude of those languages, they should not be able to understand one another.

The place wherein they built the tower is now called Babylon, because of the confusion of that language which they readily understood before; for the Hebrews mean by the word Babel, confusion ..."

Laura Desmarais
Nov 25, 2022

And yet one very awake and aware person like Frances can effect change in thousands. Our thoughts do create our reality and the other team wants us scared and shut down. That is why we must each move beyond our limiting thoughts and add to the pool of positivity in the “ stillness of the lake”mentioned in her poem. We don’t need everyone to wake up... “those with ears to hear” can create the new paradigm. Individually we are powerful and together we are unstoppable.

I am so grateful to you, Frances, for the reminders!

Nunc Ceopi!

Thank you.

