All my life people have told me that I am courageous, but I squirm spiritually under the weight of any compliment and usually reply in sarcastic indignation "Bundles of choice!" - I could not see an alternative. I never really had any choice. I only had love to give and a firm conviction that our thoughts create reality.

I worried that, by fearing the events described in the Book of Revelation in the Bible, people were giving that vision their essential power. They were manifesting it with their thought energy.

I worried that for the entire time that this book has been read by people, it has been stealing the power of imagination and projecting it into the future, making it an inevitability for their descendants, i.e., US.

I suspected that the book was fraudulent. A Roman Empire plan tacked onto the end of the Bible and terminated therein with a threat, should it ever be removed.

Nowadays I see the predator class implementing this ancient, empire building plan, initiated at the beginning of biblical civilisation by rebellious Nimrod, as they propel us closer and closer towards a terrifying totalitarian, enslaved and inescapable future.

The Romans professed to be admirers of Nimrod, aka Gilgamesh. Judaism refers to him as Amraphel, The Rebellious One who defied God. (Joshua 10:13 & 2 Samuel 1:18).

If more people fully understood the power of thought, we could spin this thing on its head, and create a future that will nurture our offspring rather than attempt to control or annihilate them.

Read my short poem and imagine the future for humanity as a peaceful, loving co-operative community which loves and respects all life. Be assured, all our thoughts have immense power. Use them wisely.

Scry for our future because “Eden is glimpsed in the stillness of lakes”.

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.