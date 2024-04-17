In 1984, George Orwell’s famous book, we heard that Newspeak was employed to change and limit the way people thought.

"Political language... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind." George Orwell

We could employ a contrary trend, friends!

Orwell reckoned that the Nobs would slowly and sneakily change the lingo to change our thinking so we should play them at their own game. They have turned some lovely words into spectres of darkness. Like DEW and PRISM and CLOUD and HAARP and STARLINK. They even twist the meaning of good serviceable words like FACE, BOOK, and they have nicked TWITTER from the birds. The nerve of them! 😅

KEY VERBAL CLUES!

Mobile phones or cell phones are more accurately known as handheld microwaves, no doubt about that. I find that calling the goggle box a Tell-Lie-Vision nudges people into thinking about what they are being hypnotised by.

I like messing with people's names too - like Elon Musk is an anagram for Lone Skum which is obviously his real name! 😅 Someone should fix the landmark of Hollywood (two more stolen lovely words) and spell it Hellyweird. Government should be known as Paedos In Power and religion ought to be called Mind Control.

Supermarkets (two more perfectly fine words) should be renamed Poison Alleys.

Stop me.... I could go on and on! 😅

Orwell in an interview: "The essence of being human is that one does not seek perfection."

Lets be human!

TELL ME HOW YOU WOULD LIKE TO CHANGE OUR LINGO TO SAY IT HOW IT REALLY IS!