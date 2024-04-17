In 1984, George Orwell’s famous book, we heard that Newspeak was employed to change and limit the way people thought.
"Political language... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind." George Orwell
We could employ a contrary trend, friends!
Orwell reckoned that the Nobs would slowly and sneakily change the lingo to change our thinking so we should play them at their own game. They have turned some lovely words into spectres of darkness. Like DEW and PRISM and CLOUD and HAARP and STARLINK. They even twist the meaning of good serviceable words like FACE, BOOK, and they have nicked TWITTER from the birds. The nerve of them! 😅
KEY VERBAL CLUES!
Mobile phones or cell phones are more accurately known as handheld microwaves, no doubt about that. I find that calling the goggle box a Tell-Lie-Vision nudges people into thinking about what they are being hypnotised by.
I like messing with people's names too - like Elon Musk is an anagram for Lone Skum which is obviously his real name! 😅 Someone should fix the landmark of Hollywood (two more stolen lovely words) and spell it Hellyweird. Government should be known as Paedos In Power and religion ought to be called Mind Control.
Supermarkets (two more perfectly fine words) should be renamed Poison Alleys.
Stop me.... I could go on and on! 😅
Orwell in an interview: "The essence of being human is that one does not seek perfection."
PRISM is an NSA data gathering tool.
The IBM Mainframe name is Parallel Resource Integrated Systems Module.
I was an expert, although in the telecom sector, not NSA.
You know what I am still amazed about!
In school in the 1960’s grammar I think it was sixth grade 1968!
They rolled in the tv on wheels and showed us the 1984 movie!
Was the teacher showing us a film he wanted us to see?
Was it on the curriculum!
This question I ask, how many people marched to a different drummer in school!
How many did you know? Maybe one per class, knocking over the apple cart!
Only students who went against the Status quo Were labeled as not to smart, maybe be a good ditch digger! I was sent to the shrink in first grade! Told by the school my parents, “not to smart maybe he can work with his hands! Out of all our kids he is the most trouble!
Trouble for who?
Is this tied to today being censored and and an outcast!
Do they recognize you early and label you ?
dangerous free thinker!
Funny I never dug pronouns I will never comply never have!
I had a authority figure standing over me pointing his finger into my chest,
Telling me, you are one of those who thinks, he can do whatever you want!
He said get out! Labeled ! chart marked by society!
Trouble! I was never trained by the bell like a dog!