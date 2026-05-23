I originally wrote this article in 2022 and nobody saw it because I was a newbie on Substack at that time. Recent events have caused me to repost it as a revised copy.

My friend, Ramola D who is quoted extensively here, is currently incarcerated in a Psych Ward. She was abducted last November from her home and placed under an order for six months of “treatment” which includes forced medication and other unspecified therapies.

If you don’t know Ramola you can see her work on her website.

POISON DEW

When you know that the word "virus" is Latin and means POISON, the whole deadly game comes into view. Poison can be airborne. Poison can be in water supplies. It can be in food or beverages. Of course it can be in pharmaceuticals, most of them are really poisonous, hence the high number of deaths from drugs of every kind.

Just an aside here.... Jesuits have frequently employed the "poison cup" to assassinate awkward people. It is in their oath. Most CIA executives and operatives are Jesuit educated.

It is one of my strongest suspicions that the poison which causes the most damage is also completely invisible. IT IS ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION emitted by those deadly 5G towers which have the potential to sicken and murder billions.

I think at this point I should refer my readers to Ramola D’s Substack article and her explanatory video on Rumble here.

Ramola explains that microwave and millimetre wave technology is now deployed against members of the public, particularly if they show a propensity to be moral, ethical and using technology to disseminate their concerns. Even more particularly if they gather to express their concerns in peaceful protest.

She asks: “Isn’t it curious, that only soldiers, spies, diplomats, and State Dept staff get hit with “mysterious weapons” nobody knows anything about, if we are to believe CNN, CBS, and the rest of the corporate media playing cover for US GOV?”

She continues in her Cover Stories article:

DEWS Have Been Used on Americans Inside America for Quite a Long Time Now, Thanks to Lawyers Without Borders Who Made it Happen

It’s a fact that the US Department of Justice partnered with the Pentagon in the ’90s to keep the DEW industry going, despite the prickly roadblocks of international treaties and international human rights protections, sidestepping military prohibitions to channel intrusive and inhumane bio-hacking and neuro-hacking weapons into police departments and domestic use, using deflective and deceptive labels of “crowd-control,” “riot-control,” and “maintaining the Peace”.

Let’s raise the issue and stop pussy footing around these spooky torturers, shall we?

As 5G towers sprung up all around us, as targeted individuals became more and more cancelled from social media, as we heard of burns, nausea and hearing damage from supersonic weapons, what will it take to alert the general public to the diabolical weaponry that is being used against them?

More unexplained and shocking videos from all 5 Eyes countries like THIS from Canberra?

OR DISMISSAL LIKE THIS? In which Len Ber MD is rudely considered to be mentally ill!

OR THIS COMPREHENSIVE OVERVIEW FROM Jim Lee @ClimateViewer 7 YEARS AGO!

This is the article accompanying the following video: https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/

United Kingdom

currently has two primary directed energy weapon (DEW) systems in active development and testing phases in 2026:

DragonFire (Laser Directed Energy Weapon)

* Status: The UK’s flagship laser weapon program, backed by a £100 million investment. It has successfully completed over 300 firings during trials, including defeating drones in adverse weather conditions.

* Capabilities: A high-energy laser system (reportedly 50 kW class) capable of engaging air, sea, and ground targets at the speed of light. It costs less than £10 per shot and has demonstrated the ability to disable drones at ranges exceeding three miles with extreme precision.

* Deployment: The Ministry of Defence is accelerating deployment, with plans to equip four Royal Navy destroyers starting in 2027. It is also being tested on British Army Wolfhound armoured vehicles and intended for future integration onto RAF aircraft, including the Tempest fighter.

Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW)

* Status: Known as Project Ealing or Rapid Destroyer, this system uses high-intensity radio frequency waves to physically damage the electronic components of targets (”hard-kill”).

* Capabilities: Unlike jamming systems, RFDEW neutralizes threats by disrupting critical electronics. It is particularly effective against drone swarms, with trials showing the ability to immobilize over 100 drones in a single engagement. It costs approximately 10p per shot.

* Deployment: Developed by Thales UK and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), this system is expected to enter service with the British Army before the Royal Navy, initially mounted on trucks and potentially later on Boxer armoured vehicles.

The UK is not known to deploy directed energy weapons (DEWs) against people in operational use, and its two primary DEW programs, DragonFire and the Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW), are designed to counter drones and other hardware, not personnel.

However, there is evidence of testing and research into non-lethal directed energy applications for crowd control:

A 2012 Freedom of Information request revealed that a *laser dazzle system** was purchased for pre-deployment training, which could be construed as being used on people during training exercises.

* A 2007 report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) listed microwave beams as a potential less-lethal counter-personnel option for UK security forces.

* A 2008 report indicated UK police were testing low-powered lasers intended to burn the outer layer of skin, causing pain but no permanent damage, alongside other non-lethal “sci-fi” gizmos.

CHINA

Chinese military “made innovative use of high-power microwave weapons,” when the Indian soldiers were in control of the top peaks in Ladakh and were impossible to be thwarted using conventional weapons.

“Our military emitted the microwaves from the base of the mountain towards the mountain peak where Indian soldiers were taking positions, converting it into an ‘oven,’ which resulted in the Indian soldiers quickly withdrawing from the dominating positions,” https://www.eurasiantimes.com/chinese-pla-troops-used-laser-weapons-against-indian-soldiers-in-ladakh-chinese-expert-watch/

RUSSIA

Russia is actively developing and deploying directed energy weapons (DEWs), primarily for anti-drone and anti-satellite roles.

Peresvet Laser System

* Status: A ground-based laser system first revealed by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 and declared operational in 2019.

* Capabilities: Officially designed to protect strategic assets, particularly mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) units, from optical-electronic reconnaissance satellites. It is described as capable of dazzling or blinding satellites in low Earth orbit (up to 1,500 km altitude). Russia also claims a more advanced version, dubbed “Zadira,” can physically destroy targets like drones by burning them up.

* Deployment: Deployed with at least five divisions of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces. Russia claims it is being used in Ukraine, although the US Pentagon has not seen evidence to confirm this.

Use of Chinese “Silent Hunter” Laser

Evidence indicates that Russian forces are using the Chinese-made Silent Hunter” laser system in Ukraine. This 30-100 kW mobile system, mounted on an SUV, is being used by Russian special operations units to shoot down Ukrainian drones.

Other Developments

Russia is testing other systems, including the Ignis laser, mounted on a robotic vehicle for tactical tasks like neutralising landmines.

There are also allegations, based on investigations by outlets like The Insider, that a Russian GRU unit (29155) has used directed energy weapons to cause the health incidents known as “Havana Syndrome” in US and allied personnel overseas. These weapons are reportedly described in Russian military literature as “non-lethal acoustic weapons” using radiofrequency.

ONWARDS!

xx