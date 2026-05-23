Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Frances Leader
19h

This man has experienced full on targeting. What he describes is similar to stories I have heard from every targeted individual who writes on Substack. It is 6 years old! Hardly any views, of course.

https://youtu.be/fBxovH-WwvQ

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Frances Leader
2d

A related article:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/exposing-microwave-weapons

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