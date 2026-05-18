Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Innomen's avatar
Innomen
7d

"Decided to adopt the entire world."

I think I did something similar from a very early age as a result of the problem of evil. I basically took it seriously when I was told I could "do anything" so I indulged a kind of hero fantasy. People kept telling me how smart I was, so I was like I'll just use it to figure all the important things out. It started small, I'd let the other kids copy off my tests. Then I was doing science competitions, winning the geography bee, and reading the Guinness book. Took a lifetime to learn no one actually wants the answers XD

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Mankh's avatar
Mankh
7d

"This commitment resolved my anxiety and distress instantly!" Great example of transmutation of energies!

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