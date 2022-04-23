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Frances Leader
Apr 23, 2022

Interesting article about the discovery of the ruins of Atil, Khazaria's old capital city.

https://www.politico.eu/article/on-the-trail-of-europes-last-lost-city-russia-astrakhan/

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
Apr 23, 2022

Hi Frances good article

Do you know that the Manchu of China are actually Khazaars?

Around 1000 there was a second diaspora around the time the rest of them "converted" to Judaism a fraction of the settled in Manchuria . There they intermingled with the Chinese Han and after some Generations they started to take over.

I know that because I lived in China and worked on a translation of "The Deer and The Cauldron" a wonderful Chinese novel in which Wei Xiao Bao the hero becomes friend with Kang Xi the Qing Emperor.

John Minford did a translation too but his wasn't purely accurate as there are other fan translations available.

Chinese is a complex language.

Anyway the CCP is all Manchu they are Khazaars Jews of China.

I have a new sub substack called Project for a Global Revolution

pfgr.substack.com

I engaged paid subscriptions there simply because I need to and I wanted to keep mine free.

I published today my second article and it is about ultrasonic hacking the dangers of it and how it all adds together in their global enslavement plan.

It is disturbing to say least.

But I will continue to expose them all as good as I can.

Keep on fighting... everyone.

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