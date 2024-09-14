Four gas giants will line up in a perfect square during Oct 2024.

There is speculation that we may experience an ellipsoid Earth, squeezing the crust and causing mud to ooze from the surface covering bases of buildings and roadways.

The last time the four gas giant planets lined up like this was in 79AD and that was the year that Mount Vesuvius erupted and engulfed Pompeii.

But there may have been other eruptions since then which caused mud floods.

This regular event through history explains why doorways are on upper floors and, during city upgrades, that floors under the ground are commonly found. You could call this the mechanics of a mud flood, and as all chapters of history are built upon the last civilisation, liquefaction events may explain why.

This fascinating video, from December 2020 (when we were all distracted with the roll-out of Covid 19 vaccines) raised the matter quietly on You Tube.

I asked Brave AI “What effects can we expect from the October 2024 alignment of gas giant planets?” I received a blank denial of the event!

Not to be deterred I searched for general information about planet alignments this year and found this:

Oddly, as I read through the alignments laid out in convenient monthly slots something VERY interesting appeared…. or rather did not appear!

Every month has an entry EXCEPT October. I kid you not. Check it out yourself.

Curious, isn’t it?

Next I asked Brave AI “What is happening to Earth’s magnetic field?” and here is the narrative I was given:

Unpredictable motion: The North Magnetic Pole is moving erratically, forcing experts to update the World Magnetic Model, which aids global navigation. This movement seems to be accelerating. Weakening core field: The core field appears to be weakening, which may be a sign that the planet’s magnetic field will flip. This weakening could cause the magnetic field to move in unpredictable directions. South Atlantic Anomaly: A small but evolving dent in Earth’s magnetic field, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly, is causing issues for satellites and is being monitored by NASA’s Earth scientists. Rapid changes: Research suggests that Earth’s magnetic field may change faster than previously thought, with rates reaching up to 10 degrees per year, 10 times larger than the fastest currently reported variations. Local weakening: The fastest changes appear to be associated with local weakening of the magnetic field, caused by movement of patches of intense magnetic field across the surface of the liquid core.

These changes may have significant implications for various aspects of life on Earth, including:

Aurorae potentially appearing at lower latitudes

Disruptions to satellite operations and communication systems

Potential risks to electronic infrastructure

Changes in animal migrations and human navigation

You may notice that the risk of volcanic activity is not mentioned…. 🙄

Not that I want to worry anyone…. but WOW, REALLY?

I find the mud flood evidence very compelling and interesting because, having grown up in old Victorian houses in London, I remember the curious semi-subterranean rooms. Both my grandmothers had what they called sculleries. These were quite large, dimly lit rooms used as kitchens and laundries. The coal for the fires was delivered via a chute through the partial front window by the horse-drawn coal cart. At the rear of those buildings was either a very small paved back yard with an outside toilet or a long slim walled garden which was much lower than the front of the house. In London, during the 1950s, if you had a garden you were very lucky and would be growing your own food. This was a habit, left over from the austerity of WW2 rationing which did not end until 1953. Covering such spaces with lawns did not really take off until the 1960s.

But I digress. (sorry!)

What do you know about the mud floods?

Please add any links which may enlighten us!